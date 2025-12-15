Author Whitney Ramos’s New Book, "My First Prayers: Talking to God Everyday," is a Heartfelt Story That Follows a Young Girl Who Prays and Talks to God Every Single Day
Recent release “My First Prayers: Talking to God Everyday” from Covenant Books author Whitney Ramos is a riveting story of a young girl who prays every day in order to talk to and connect with God. This adorable tale will help young readers discover the joys of daily prayer, fostering a lifelong habit of talking to God through one’s day to forge a stronger connection to Him.
Roanoke, VA, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Whitney Ramos, a Christian children’s author and a loving wife, mother, and faith leader, has completed her new book, “My First Prayers: Talking to God Everyday”: a charming tale designed to help young readers discover the joy of prayer and a love of God’s Word.
“Talking to God is one of the sweetest ways we can share our hearts—and it’s never too early to start!” writes Ramos.
“In ‘My First Prayers: Talking to God Every Day,’ little ones will discover just how easy and special it is to pray. Filled with simple, heartfelt prayers for all kinds of moments—happy times, tough days, or even just saying, ‘Thank You’—this book helps children build a connection with God that feels natural and loving.
“Perfect for bedtime snuggles, morning routines, or quiet moments, this book is a gentle reminder that God is always there, ready to listen. With each prayer, kids will grow in faith, feel God’s love, and learn that they can talk to Him anytime, anywhere.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Whitney Ramos’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to nurture prayer as a lifelong habit, which in turn can offer children comfort, guidance, and a personal connection with the Creator.
Readers can purchase “My First Prayers: Talking to God Everyday” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
