Author Whitney Ramos’s New Book, "My First Prayers: Talking to God Everyday," is a Heartfelt Story That Follows a Young Girl Who Prays and Talks to God Every Single Day

Recent release “My First Prayers: Talking to God Everyday” from Covenant Books author Whitney Ramos is a riveting story of a young girl who prays every day in order to talk to and connect with God. This adorable tale will help young readers discover the joys of daily prayer, fostering a lifelong habit of talking to God through one’s day to forge a stronger connection to Him.