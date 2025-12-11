JetPipe Plumbing Announces Expansion of Water Line and Sewer Line Services Across Bay Area

JetPipe Plumbing, a licensed contractor serving the Bay Area, is expanding its specialized water line and sewer line services for homeowners in Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Santa Clara, Cupertino, and Los Altos. Founded by former Apple employee Anna Gurbanova-Muravyeva and her husband, an experienced plumber, the company offers free diagnostics, transparent pricing, and comprehensive solutions from emergency repairs to full infrastructure upgrades.