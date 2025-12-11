JetPipe Plumbing Announces Expansion of Water Line and Sewer Line Services Across Bay Area
JetPipe Plumbing, a licensed contractor serving the Bay Area, is expanding its specialized water line and sewer line services for homeowners in Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Santa Clara, Cupertino, and Los Altos. Founded by former Apple employee Anna Gurbanova-Muravyeva and her husband, an experienced plumber, the company offers free diagnostics, transparent pricing, and comprehensive solutions from emergency repairs to full infrastructure upgrades.
Sunnyvale, CA, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JetPipe Plumbing, a licensed plumbing contractor (C-36 #1139033) serving the Bay Area, is expanding its portfolio of specialized services with enhanced focus on water line and sewer line installation and replacement for homeowners throughout Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Santa Clara, Cupertino, and Los Altos.
Founded by Anna Gurbanova-Muravyeva, a former Apple employee, and her husband, an experienced plumbing professional, JetPipe Plumbing combines a technology-driven approach to customer service with deep technical expertise in the plumbing industry.
"We're seeing growing demand from Bay Area homeowners for reliable, long-term solutions for their plumbing infrastructure," said a company representative. "Our goal is to provide not just emergency repairs, but comprehensive infrastructure upgrades that protect our clients' homes for decades to come."
Key Benefits for Customers:
Free Diagnostics — Every new client receives a professional assessment of their plumbing systems at no upfront cost.
Local Expertise — Deep understanding of plumbing system specifics in Bay Area homes, including the unique characteristics of older properties and modern water supply requirements.
Transparent Pricing — Detailed estimates before work begins and discount coupon programs for returning customers.
Comprehensive Approach — From emergency repairs to planning large-scale infrastructure replacement projects.
The company specializes in critical services including complete water line replacement, new sewer line installation, outdated pipe modernization, and preventive maintenance to avoid emergency situations.
About JetPipe Plumbing
JetPipe Plumbing is a licensed plumbing contractor serving Bay Area homeowners with an emphasis on quality, reliability, and customer-focused service. The company provides a full spectrum of plumbing services — from emergency repairs to large-scale system installation projects.
Anna Gurbanova-Muravyeva
+1 650 495-4570
https://jetpipeplumbing.com/
