Author Tina Ronk’s New Book, "Into the Light: A Collection of Poems," is a Poignant Series That Reflects Upon the Author’s Life Experiences and the World Around Her
Recent release “Into the Light: A Collection of Poems” from Covenant Books author Tina Ronk is a stirring assortment of poems and ruminations that delve into a variety of topics from the author’s own experiences to the complexities of the human condition. With each entry, Tina offers something new and unique that will resonate with readers from all backgrounds.
Twin Falls, ID, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tina Ronk, a loving wife and mother who resides in Idaho, has completed her new book, “Into the Light: A Collection of Poems”: a powerful series that invites readers to peer into the author’s very soul as she expresses herself through her gift of prose.
“Silent was she, for silence was all she could speak now,” shares Tina. “My poetry consists of this and other such insights. Sometimes uncomfortable, while illuminating into the way of life. In a language that is simple to read and ponder.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tina Ronk’s new book draws from the author’s observations and experiences through life, as well as the world around her, to deliver a potent and uplifting collection. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Into the Light” is sure to delight fans of the poetry genre and leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Into the Light: A Collection of Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
