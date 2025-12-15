Author Tina Ronk’s New Book, "Into the Light: A Collection of Poems," is a Poignant Series That Reflects Upon the Author’s Life Experiences and the World Around Her

Recent release “Into the Light: A Collection of Poems” from Covenant Books author Tina Ronk is a stirring assortment of poems and ruminations that delve into a variety of topics from the author’s own experiences to the complexities of the human condition. With each entry, Tina offers something new and unique that will resonate with readers from all backgrounds.