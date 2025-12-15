Author Frank P. Skinner’s New Book, “Setting the Record Straight: A Compleat History of the Alternate States of America,” Explores America’s History in a Humorous Way

Recent release “Setting the Record Straight: A Compleat History of the Alternate States of America” from Page Publishing author Frank P. Skinner is a compelling and thought-provoking look at the history of the United States, offering playful barbs and witty commentary on the nation’s past and future, as well as the individuals who have led this nation and their many faults.