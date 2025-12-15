Author Frank P. Skinner’s New Book, “Setting the Record Straight: A Compleat History of the Alternate States of America,” Explores America’s History in a Humorous Way
Recent release “Setting the Record Straight: A Compleat History of the Alternate States of America” from Page Publishing author Frank P. Skinner is a compelling and thought-provoking look at the history of the United States, offering playful barbs and witty commentary on the nation’s past and future, as well as the individuals who have led this nation and their many faults.
Carlsbad, CA, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Frank P. Skinner, a graduate of California State University, Sacramento, who currently resides in San Diego and works as a certified public accountant, has completed his new book, “Setting the Record Straight: A Compleat History of the Alternate States of America”, a captivating series that tells the story of America’s history in a unique way, covering the major events that have occurred in the nation over the past five centuries in a humorous, entertaining, and irreverent manner.
“The book is organized mostly by presidential administrations, with a few extra chapters included to ‘fill in the gaps’ and inform the reader of other parts of our history,” writes Skinner. “Each president has his own chapter, with Grover Cleveland (because he had American history’s first split term of office) and Fascist Delano Roosevelt (because his term in office was comprised of two distinct phases) having two chapters each. Poor old Abraham Lincoln is forced to share his chapter with his rival, Confederate States president Jefferson Davis.
“In Volume 1, [I] covered the first four centuries of America’s existence, from Columbus’s discovery of America in 1492 to the eve of the Great Big War, which broke out in 1914. This, the middle volume of the trilogy, covers the bulk of the twentieth century, from the run-up to the Great Big War through the end of the Stone-Cold War, which occurred when the Berlin Wall was torn down in 1989 and the Warsaw Pact and the Soviet Onion itself disintegrated shortly thereafter. The final volume will pick up with Bill Clinton’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water to the 21st Century’ and continue on through to the real end of history.”
Published by Page Publishing, Frank P. Skinner’s riveting series pulls no punches, skewering the so-called Great Men of History, left and right, and bringing them back down to Earth. With shrewd humor and sharp wit, “Setting the Record Straight: A Compleat History of the Alternate States of America” will leave readers in stitches with this honest and frank look at America’s past, present, and future.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Setting the Record Straight: A Compleat History of the Alternate States of America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories