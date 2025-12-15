Author Paul W. TenEyck’s New Book, "The Adventures of Sneaky Snake," is a Charming Tale That Follows Sneaky Snake and His Many Adventures with His Friends and Family
Recent release “The Adventures of Sneaky Snake” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paul W. TenEyck is a captivating story that centers around Sneaky Snake, who journeys through life with the help of his friends and family. Along the way, Sneaky Snake will discover new friends and life lessons that will stay with him.
Mahwah, NJ, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paul W. TenEyck, a loving husband who resides in Sullivan County, New York, has completed his new book “The Adventures of Sneaky Snake”: a riveting series that centers around a snake who is curious to experience life alongside those he loves dearly.
“Through the adventures of Sneaky Snake, I am able to recreate memories that I lived through with my close friends and family,” shares TenEyck. “Life is all about enjoying the ride and doing it with those who mean the most to you. I hope these adventures inspire many families to enjoy the journey of life, always putting into perspective how valuable life and love is through all facets of life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Paul W. TenEyck’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and minds of young readers, inviting them on a heartfelt journey to discover what life is all about through Sneaky Snake’s experiences. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring TenEyck’s story to life, “The Adventures of Sneaky Snake” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “The Adventures of Sneaky Snake” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
