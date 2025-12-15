Author Paul W. TenEyck’s New Book, "The Adventures of Sneaky Snake," is a Charming Tale That Follows Sneaky Snake and His Many Adventures with His Friends and Family

Recent release “The Adventures of Sneaky Snake” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paul W. TenEyck is a captivating story that centers around Sneaky Snake, who journeys through life with the help of his friends and family. Along the way, Sneaky Snake will discover new friends and life lessons that will stay with him.