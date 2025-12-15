Author Thomas Redick’s New Book, "Time for Trump’s Patriotic Reparations," is an Urgent Call for President Trump to Finally Enact Reparations for Black Americans
Recent release “Time for Trump’s Patriotic Reparations” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thomas Redick is a compelling read that examines why now is the time for reparations to be paid to Black Americans for the crime of slavery and oppression, and how President Trump can enact such a policy to make it happen.
Spring Lake, MI, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Redick has completed his new book “Time for Trump’s Patriotic Reparations”: a thought-provoking discussion that explores the political necessity for reparations to be paid to Black Americans, and how President Trump could enact such a policy and help the nation take its first steps towards healing race relations.
“Reparations time has come for American Blacks and Donald Trump is the key to making it happen,” writes Redick. “He can declare federal supremacy while dismissing the white supremacy charges he and other Republicans have faced. Polls show over 90 percent of Blacks and a majority of White folks will be okay with reparations by 2040.
“This book deals with the biggest challenge, the issue of reparations for slavery. This is too costly (seventeen trillion?), too unlawful (slavery was legal at the time, and Blacks owned slaves too), and fails to account for the credit of nearly seven hundred thousand men who died in the Civil War that ended slavery in the US. It is best left for later, if ever. The Civil War cost America trillions, making it a wash with slavery wages.
“America's been delaying payment of reparations since the end of the Civil War, when President Johnson took away the forty acres and a mule that General Sherman gave freed slaves. So Blacks were left with nothing during Reconstruction when the dark cloud or murder of crows called Jim Crow settled on the land in 1876. Reparations pioneer Callie House endured harassment and imprisonment in the early 1900s but got a movement underway that sought payment from rebel cotton, even if she was only offered an old folk's home.
“Federal reparations law would preempt the state attempts at reparations, forcing them to pay into the federal foundation that the law would create. California's report of over five hundred pages stops considering reparations after 1910, which is perplexing. They probably felt it was too much to cover Jim Crow and lynching since they included slavery illegally in the analysis. Donald Trump can reward families who suffered lynching, including Hispanics and Asians who were lynched.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Thomas Redick’s enlightening series will help readers better understand the details behind how reparations could be paid, based on previous precedent, and the importance of such payments in easing the heartache of those whose families who suffered under slavery and Jim Crow laws.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Time for Trump’s Patriotic Reparations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
