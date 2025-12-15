Author Thomas Redick’s New Book, "Time for Trump’s Patriotic Reparations," is an Urgent Call for President Trump to Finally Enact Reparations for Black Americans

Recent release “Time for Trump’s Patriotic Reparations” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thomas Redick is a compelling read that examines why now is the time for reparations to be paid to Black Americans for the crime of slavery and oppression, and how President Trump can enact such a policy to make it happen.