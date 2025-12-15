Dr. Walter Grady’s New Book, "The Healing Touch," is a Stirring Account That Documents the Author’s Journey as an Orthopedic Surgeon and an Ordained Minister
Boiling Springs, SC, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Walter Grady, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and Fellow in the American Osteopathic Academy of Orthopedics with forty-four years of combined medical and orthopedic surgical experience, has completed his most recent book, “The Healing Touch: An Orthopedic Surgeon and Ordained Minister’s Journey of Grace and Purpose”: a poignant memoir that chronicles the author’s unique dual career as both a medical professional and a spiritual leader, showcasing his passion for using his skills to heal both the body and the spirit.
Dr. Walter Grady made history by becoming one of the first two African American DO orthopedic surgeons in the United States. He was trained in the subspeciality of hand, microvascular, and upper extremity surgery, and has reconstructed hundreds of hands, wrists, and shoulders over his many years of orthopedic surgical practice. Dr. Grady is additionally board-certified in family medicine and holds a fellowship in health policy. He is also a deeply spiritual prayer warrior for his patients and acquaintances and is an ordained itinerant elder and minister.
“This book is a history based, autobiography based, spiritually anchored, living book, and reference Book of Life lessons learned and life application of those lessons learned in the setting of purpose,” writes Dr. Grady.
“This book is written as a resource that will hopefully touch the spiritual core of humanity, that others might be empowered to see living evidence of God’s greatness and be motivated to read his Word and strengthen their relationship with him.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Walter Grady’s book is a compelling account that will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow along on the author’s path to discover his true purpose through God. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “The Healing Touch” will leave a lasting impression as it encourages readers to consider their own path and calling that the Lord intends for them.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Healing Touch: An Orthopedic Surgeon and Ordained Minister’s Journey of Grace and Purpose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
