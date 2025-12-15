Brian K. Smith’s New Book, "My Own Worst Enemy," Follows an Assassin Who is Given Another Chance at Life to Redeem Himself After Being Killed by the Mafia
Lone Tree, IA, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brian K. Smith, an award winning writer as well as a twenty-eight-year veteran of the Iowa National Guard who currently lives in Iowa City, has completed his most recent book, “My Own Worst Enemy”: a thrilling novel that follows an assassin who is confronted by his victims in the afterlife and vows not to kill again in order to be given a second chance at life.
“Ed Santoro is a calculating assassin who is brutally murdered by the mafia,” writes Smith. “He awakens in the afterlife, where he meets his past victims. One by one, the victims talk to Ed, who promises not to kill again and is given a second chance at life. With only a short time to live, Ed must redeem himself by getting retribution on the mafia—without killing anyone.”
Published by Fulton Books, Brian K. Smith’s book is a powerful story of vengeance, change, and forgiveness that will captivate readers as they follow along on Ed’s journey to confront who he is and his past. Expertly paced and character-driven, “My Own Worst Enemy” is a spellbinding ride that will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “My Own Worst Enemy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
