Maryann Dungan’s Newly Released “The Girl That Couldn’t Be Killed” is a Powerful Memoir of Survival, Faith, and God’s Sustaining Grace

“The Girl That Couldn’t Be Killed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maryann Dungan is a deeply moving testimony that recounts her harrowing childhood in South Korea, her endurance through unimaginable abuse, and the healing strength she found through faith in Jesus Christ.