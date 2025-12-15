Maryann Dungan’s Newly Released “The Girl That Couldn’t Be Killed” is a Powerful Memoir of Survival, Faith, and God’s Sustaining Grace
“The Girl That Couldn’t Be Killed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maryann Dungan is a deeply moving testimony that recounts her harrowing childhood in South Korea, her endurance through unimaginable abuse, and the healing strength she found through faith in Jesus Christ.
Tumwater, WA, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Girl That Couldn’t Be Killed”: a stirring autobiographical account of one woman’s resilience against unimaginable hardship. “The Girl That Couldn’t Be Killed” is the creation of published author, Maryann Dungan, a sixty-eight-year-old oil painter and current culinary arts student at SPSCC, who is the mother of three children and grandmother of two. Despite facing many challenges in life, she credits the peace of Jesus Christ and the guidance of the Holy Spirit for giving her strength. Her book, The Girl That Couldn’t Be Killed, recounts her personal story of enduring childhood abuse and the lasting scars it left behind. Through prayer and faith, Maryann came to recognize God’s sustaining grace and wisdom, and she wrote her memoir as a testimony to His healing power.
Dungan shares, “The true story of this book is about a girl born in Northeast South Korea. First, when she was born, her mom tried to kill her and not feed her so she could die. The second time, when she was two and a half years old, her mom took her to Mountain Tiger to eat her up. Then her older brother, who was twenty-two years older than her, tried to kill her in many ways and saw her head. He also poisoned her many times to try to kill her, but they wondered why she did not quickly die. Maybe she is a monster who could not be killed. So they made her work harder beyond her ability than she could handle to kill her. Her other siblings also abused her physically and mentally. She tried to please them by working harder—picking herbs from the mountains, chopping wood, drawing water, and cooking—but nothing made them pleased.
She was merely exhausted and sad. Finally, with her schoolteacher’s help, she escaped from her family. But in an arduous world, no one wanted to help her but only used her as an enslaved person, making her work eighteen to twenty hours a day, 24-7. She was exhausted and sad, so she tried to kill herself, but she could not die because someone always stopped her. When she was seventeen years old, a man she trusted for the first time enticed her to his place and raped her. She tried to kill herself again, but one day, she met a woman who had married an American soldier. Then a friend introduced her to her soon-to-be husband, an American soldier. After she met him, he wanted to marry her, so she married the American soldier. She was thrilled to escape from South Korea and came to America in November 1976.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maryann Dungan’s new book is a poignant and inspiring testimony of survival against all odds, ultimately pointing to the hope and healing found through God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “The Girl That Couldn’t Be Killed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Girl That Couldn’t Be Killed”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
