Ashely Pryor’s Newly Released "Faith and Knowledge: Bible Book of Genesis" Offers an Accessible and Insightful Guide to Understanding the Book of Genesis
“Faith and Knowledge: Bible Book of Genesis” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ashely Pryor is an inspiring and practical guide for readers seeking a deeper understanding of God’s Word. Pryor breaks down the stories, characters, and teachings of Genesis in a way that is clear and relatable, helping readers grow closer to God and apply biblical lessons to their daily lives.
Batavia, OH, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Faith and Knowledge: Bible Book of Genesis”: a thoughtful and encouraging resource. “Faith and Knowledge: Bible Book of Genesis” is the creation of published author, Ashely Pryor, a journalist by profession from Cincinnati, Ohio. She, along with her brother, was raised in a loving, caring home by her mother and father. Both parents work for a living to provide for them. She is a single mother of five. One child passed away in 2020, which inspired her to help others get closer to God.
You may contact her at Apryor3822@yahoo.com.
Pryor shares, “We do not know how much time we have on earth, so we must redeem ourselves and become closer to God day by day and be inspired by God’s words and ways.
If your heart desires to know more about God’s Word, you’re at the right place. Faith and knowledge break down the whole book of Genesis. If you want to know more about the Bible in detail and you do not understand Shakespeare, this is a must-read; it will break down in a way you can understand and grow closer to God. Faith and knowledge will teach you things you may never have paid attention to, even about the main characters in Genesis.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ashely Pryor’s new book helps readers of all backgrounds connect with Scripture in an understandable and meaningful way.
Consumers can purchase “Faith and Knowledge: Bible Book of Genesis” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Faith and Knowledge: Bible Book of Genesis”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
You may contact her at Apryor3822@yahoo.com.
Pryor shares, “We do not know how much time we have on earth, so we must redeem ourselves and become closer to God day by day and be inspired by God’s words and ways.
If your heart desires to know more about God’s Word, you’re at the right place. Faith and knowledge break down the whole book of Genesis. If you want to know more about the Bible in detail and you do not understand Shakespeare, this is a must-read; it will break down in a way you can understand and grow closer to God. Faith and knowledge will teach you things you may never have paid attention to, even about the main characters in Genesis.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ashely Pryor’s new book helps readers of all backgrounds connect with Scripture in an understandable and meaningful way.
Consumers can purchase “Faith and Knowledge: Bible Book of Genesis” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Faith and Knowledge: Bible Book of Genesis”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories