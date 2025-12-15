William G. Young’s Newly Released “Jacob Gunn: RESERVED TRUST (Part 2) SECRETS UNFOLD” is a Gripping Suspense Thriller That Delves Into Deception and Loyalty
“Jacob Gunn: RESERVED TRUST (Part 2) SECRETS UNFOLD” from Christian Faith Publishing author William G. Young is a fast-paced continuation of the Jacob Gunn series, blending espionage, emotional depth, and high-stakes investigations as long-buried secrets rise to the surface.
College Place, WA, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Jacob Gunn: RESERVED TRUST (Part 2) SECRETS UNFOLD”: a suspense-filled and action-driven novel that explores the fragile nature of trust, the cost of loyalty, and the complex intersection of love and justice. “Jacob Gunn: RESERVED TRUST (Part 2) SECRETS UNFOLD” is the creation of published author, William G. Young, a Navy veteran who served two tours on board an aircraft carrier in the Gulf of Tonkin. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Production and Operations Management with minors in Marketing and Political Science. He has taught a variety of subjects in industrial, college, business, and religious environments. Under government contract, he surveyed and assessed Hurricane Marilyn damage in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. He served as a forensic insurance accountant for business income loss determination resulting from interruptions to their operations. He enjoys writing poetry and children’s books. He particularly enjoys spy novels and movies. This book has some of his own experiences woven into Jacob Gunn’s stories.
Young shares, “This is the second of a three-part series of Jacob Gunn: Reserved Trust.
Jacob grew into adulthood detesting the word “trust.” During his personal relationships and always within his investigations, Jacob consistently questioned if his sources of information were trustworthy. He grappled with the possibility his trust given today might become a maybe trust situation later. He believes trust is frequently and carelessly based upon unverified information. Both truth and trust can be significantly impacted by fear. He believed there are no absolutes for truth and fiercely avoided group think or public opinions.
He excelled during the completion of his first covert mission, even though some of his superiors expected him to fail. He overcame potentially fatal traps set for him during his covert assignment focused on taking down the criminal enterprise headed by a man named Harod Tolsky. Jacob was recognized as a valued and essential resource to the FBI for the capture of many of Harod’s criminal gang.
He fell in love with Harod’s daughter, Mariana. Shortly after her father’s death, she, feigning reluctance, joined Jacob for an Alaska cruise ship adventure. Upon their return, Mariana disappears, and Jacob’s fears for her safety. In his attempts to locate her, Jacob experiences a wide range of intense emotions as secrets about her unfold.
The CIA loaned him to the FBI to assist in a renewed investigation into Harod’s criminal operations. Jacob and the FBI were convinced the recent FBI evidence led to the frustrating conclusion: Harod’s criminal enterprise did not die with its leader. He learned Mariana was again involved in the ongoing criminals’ devious plans and activities.
He was given the nickname “Lone Ranger” because he rarely called for backup in his investigations and would go alone. Tempering and keeping his impatience controlled were difficult for him. He experienced potentially deadly reactions from the criminal organization he vowed to stop.
His concern and love for Mariana was the common thread throughout his newly given challenges. He became aware of religious concepts such as the eternal nature of family and the possibility he has a guardian angel. Jacob and Mariana finally marry as both developed a common cause and purpose and combined hope for a loving family future.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William G. Young’s new book delivers high-tension action, layered characters, and a provocative look at the price of truth, making it a compelling read for fans of political thrillers, espionage fiction, and character-driven suspense.
Consumers can purchase “Jacob Gunn: RESERVED TRUST (Part 2) SECRETS UNFOLD” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jacob Gunn: RESERVED TRUST (Part 2) SECRETS UNFOLD”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
