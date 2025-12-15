Roberta Cowden’s Newly Released "From Civilian to Soldier" is a Compelling Spiritual Memoir That Guides Readers from Struggle to Strength Through Biblical Truth

“From Civilian to Soldier” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roberta Cowden is an inspiring testimony of transformation and spiritual resilience. Through personal stories and practical application of biblical precepts, Cowden offers readers a powerful roadmap for navigating life’s battles with faith and confidence.