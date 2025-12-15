Roberta Cowden’s Newly Released "From Civilian to Soldier" is a Compelling Spiritual Memoir That Guides Readers from Struggle to Strength Through Biblical Truth
“From Civilian to Soldier” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roberta Cowden is an inspiring testimony of transformation and spiritual resilience. Through personal stories and practical application of biblical precepts, Cowden offers readers a powerful roadmap for navigating life’s battles with faith and confidence.
Lewistown, ID, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “From Civilian to Soldier”: a compelling spiritual memoir that reveals one woman’s powerful journey from spiritual captivity to confident faith. “From Civilian to Soldier” is the creation of published author, Roberta Cowden, a widow, mother of three, and grandmother of eight whose life has been deeply enriched by her family and faith. After experiencing a prolonged spiritual battle, she found freedom through Bible Study Fellowship, where she began seriously studying Scripture and came to understand the security of her salvation. This transformative experience ignited a passion to share her faith, leading her to leadership roles in Bible studies and ministries like BSF and Precepts. Roberta has also been active in political advocacy and community service, including managing retirement facilities with her late husband. She is now writing a children's book series grounded in biblical principles, continuing her mission to guide others toward spiritual freedom.
Cowden shares, “People often comment that they wish they had an instruction manual for life. They desire something to guide them in both life-changing and daily decisions or someone reliable and trustworthy to coach them through their concerns. We all want and often need an advocate, a helper, a comforter, or an admonisher. We are barraged with decisions daily and can often feel like we are living on a battlefield.
Do life’s battles overwhelm you? Are you tired of feeling totally alone in your walk through life? Do you feel defeated, battered, and bruised? This book will help guide you in finding your footing and give you hope and direction.
Your Creator, who formed you out of the dust of the earth, knows you are “but dust.” He knew you would need a manual for life and has given it to you through his words found in the Bible.
All scripture is given by inspiration of God and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works. (2 Timothy 3:16–17)
He has listed many precepts that can provide you with truth, strength, comfort, courage, peace, faith, knowledge, and more. The list goes on and on. There is help for any kind of challenge you may confront.
He equips you for the battle with the proper armor, teaches you how to use it, and helps you during the battle. He will not leave you to fight alone!
Within this book is just one woman’s journey applying the precepts she learned. If it were not for these precepts, her life would have gone very differently. The Creator has taught and continues to teach her. She would willingly go through the battles again just to experience the incredible fellowship that comes about during times of full-out war!
Come inside this book and read about a miraculous journey of following the Commander and the victories that were won!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roberta Cowden’s new book offers heartfelt encouragement and practical guidance for anyone seeking hope and strength through God’s Word.
Consumers can purchase “From Civilian to Soldier” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Civilian to Soldier”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
