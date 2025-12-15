Donald Holt’s Newly Released "Relationship Questions" is a Practical and Insightful Guide for Building Stronger, More Honest Personal and Professional Relationships
“Relationship Questions: That Seal or Break the Deal” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald Holt is a thought-provoking book designed to help readers ask the right questions to understand others on a deeper level, fostering trust, honesty, and meaningful connections in all types of relationships.
Lexington, NC, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Relationship Questions: That Seal or Break the Deal”: a functional and discerning guide for navigating personal and professional relationships. “Relationship Questions: That Seal or Break the Deal” is the creation of published author, Donald Holt, a retired U.S. Navy Postal Clerk Chief with over 22 years of service, having held positions such as Postal Finance Officer, Security Manager, and Officer in Charge of Postal Operations in Western Europe. He received multiple awards, including two Navy Commendation Medals, and notable experiences include dining with President George H.W. Bush and Mrs. Barbara Bush and being reenlisted by President Bill Clinton during the 50th D-Day anniversary.
After retiring from the Navy, Donald served as a school teacher and a lieutenant at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, earning two commendations for his law enforcement work. He currently pastors Smith Grove Church in Lexington, serves as a District Commander in the American Legion, has held multiple civic and community leadership roles—including City Councilman, board member, and veterans’ organization commander—and is actively involved in local organizations such as the Lexington Kiwanis Club. He is married to Myra Georgette Holt.
Holt shares, “I authored this book to help people navigate their way to better relationships whether new or well-seasoned, whether personal or business. This book is for people who want to get closer, people who want that whole-hearted trusting feeling about their special someone.
Finding out where someone is concerning your deal breaker helps you to see if you can have that blind trust and become vulnerable in love. A head-over-heels best friend relationship is possible.
Questions That Seal or Break the Deal will inspire you to ask questions that get the information you need to seal or break the deal/relationship you’re working on. It empowers you to ask in a way to get a more honest response and get to know someone beneath the surface. While we cannot make people tell the truth, we can speak our truth and analyze a person’s response to that truth that will indicate if they are being honest or not.
Relationship defined as follows:
Re: back
Lat: to bear; to tell
Ion: act or process
Ship: condition
A relationship is when two or more people participate in an act or process of bringing words and/or something tangible to one another, which changes the condition of their lives for good or bad. If we’re going to have a better relationship, I need to know you better than I do.
The heart of why I ask questions is this: “What am I going to bring to you in words or something tangible if I don’t know you? I cannot touch the core of who you are, no matter what I bring, if I don’t know who you are at the core. I cannot make the condition of your life better if I do not know your life beneath the surface.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald Holt’s new book equips readers with tools for honest communication, self-awareness, and meaningful connections.
Consumers can purchase “Relationship Questions: That Seal or Break the Deal” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Relationship Questions: That Seal or Break the Deal”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
