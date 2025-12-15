Kelly York’s Newly Released "P is for Precious Adoption" is a Heartwarming, Faith-Based Children’s Book Celebrating Family and the Journey from Foster Care to Adoption

“P is for Precious Adoption” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelly York is an inspiring and tender story that helps children understand the adoption process and the power of God’s love. Through the eyes of a brother and sister, young readers learn about hope, belonging, and the joy of finding a forever family.