Kelly York’s Newly Released "P is for Precious Adoption" is a Heartwarming, Faith-Based Children’s Book Celebrating Family and the Journey from Foster Care to Adoption
“P is for Precious Adoption” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelly York is an inspiring and tender story that helps children understand the adoption process and the power of God’s love. Through the eyes of a brother and sister, young readers learn about hope, belonging, and the joy of finding a forever family.
Richland, MO, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “P is for Precious Adoption”: a compassionate and educational children’s book about the journey from foster care to adoption. “P is for Precious Adoption” is the creation of published author, Kelly York, who grew up sheltered and unaware of the trauma many children face due to parental decisions. At 19, involvement in a church bus ministry exposed her to the struggles of foster children, inspiring a desire to show love and acceptance. After raising two biological sons, she and her spouse adopted a sibling pair from the foster care system. Her oldest sons have married and given her seven grandchildren, while her two youngest are now independent and working. This journey reflects a lifelong commitment to family, compassion, and service.
York shares, “Why was I taken away from my parents? Why does God not even care about me? Children in foster care have many questions like these that need answered. This is the story of a brother and little sister who must make the harsh journey from foster care to adoption.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelly York’s new book is designed to bring hope, understanding, and reassurance to children navigating adoption or foster care, while also educating families and caregivers about the emotional journey these children experience.
Consumers can purchase “P is for Precious Adoption” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “P is for Precious Adoption”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
York shares, “Why was I taken away from my parents? Why does God not even care about me? Children in foster care have many questions like these that need answered. This is the story of a brother and little sister who must make the harsh journey from foster care to adoption.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelly York’s new book is designed to bring hope, understanding, and reassurance to children navigating adoption or foster care, while also educating families and caregivers about the emotional journey these children experience.
Consumers can purchase “P is for Precious Adoption” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “P is for Precious Adoption”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories