Evangelist Bolajoko Olayemi’s Newly Released "Agony Crying of Parents" is a Powerful Spiritual Guide to Restoring God’s Purpose in Parenting
“Agony Crying of Parents” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evangelist Bolajoko Olayemi is a compelling and Spirit-led message for Christian parents, offering clarity, encouragement, and divine guidance in raising godly children.
Aurora, IL, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Agony Crying of Parents”: a divinely inspired book that speaks directly to the hearts of parents, offering healing, correction, and wisdom rooted in scripture. “Agony Crying of Parents” is the creation of published author, Evangelist Bolajoko Olayemi, who holds a national diploma in Business Administration from Osun State Polytechnic, Iree (1997). She was called into ministry in 2004 and joined MFM Ministries, where she received extensive spiritual training. Her theological education includes foundational classes, leadership and discipleship training, and schools of evangelism, and Missionary school in 2015. She is a speaker, coach, and author of Agony Crying of Parents, Spiritual Prescription, and DNA Proof.
For bookings or inquiries, contact her at savesouls36@gmail.com or visit savesoulsevang.com.
Olayemi shares, “Agony Crying of Parents is a book that was written under the guidance of the Holy Spirit to bring the revival of joy and peace of God Almighty back to the family of God, to reunite the broken homes that the devil has scattered, to bring unending hope to those parents who think they have no hope over their children anymore, and to review the love of God to this present generation.
It is the book that enlightened parents to the truth of Christ upon their children. It is an eye-opening book for all parents to be able to know the reason and the purpose of God for their children and for parents to be able to know what God has destined their children to be and to do on this earth. Remember, God created every child for a purpose, and it is your duty as a parent to seek God’s face to be able to know how to help your child fulfill the purpose of God in their life. Your failure to connect your children’s life to Jesus makes you a failure as a parent, and when you fail as a parent, it is definitely going to lead you to “agony crying” one day.
Proverbs 22:6 says, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” The child you do not train today will train you tomorrow. Discipline is not child abuse. Having children without home training and God-fearing is the biggest child abuse. The child you do not lead to Christ today will surely lead you into crisis tomorrow. Matthew 19:14 says, “But Jesus said, ‘Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.’””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangelist Bolajoko Olayemi’s new book is a heartfelt and biblically grounded call to action for Christian parents to raise their children in alignment with God’s divine plan.
Consumers can purchase “Agony Crying of Parents” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Agony Crying of Parents”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
For bookings or inquiries, contact her at savesouls36@gmail.com or visit savesoulsevang.com.
Olayemi shares, “Agony Crying of Parents is a book that was written under the guidance of the Holy Spirit to bring the revival of joy and peace of God Almighty back to the family of God, to reunite the broken homes that the devil has scattered, to bring unending hope to those parents who think they have no hope over their children anymore, and to review the love of God to this present generation.
It is the book that enlightened parents to the truth of Christ upon their children. It is an eye-opening book for all parents to be able to know the reason and the purpose of God for their children and for parents to be able to know what God has destined their children to be and to do on this earth. Remember, God created every child for a purpose, and it is your duty as a parent to seek God’s face to be able to know how to help your child fulfill the purpose of God in their life. Your failure to connect your children’s life to Jesus makes you a failure as a parent, and when you fail as a parent, it is definitely going to lead you to “agony crying” one day.
Proverbs 22:6 says, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” The child you do not train today will train you tomorrow. Discipline is not child abuse. Having children without home training and God-fearing is the biggest child abuse. The child you do not lead to Christ today will surely lead you into crisis tomorrow. Matthew 19:14 says, “But Jesus said, ‘Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.’””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangelist Bolajoko Olayemi’s new book is a heartfelt and biblically grounded call to action for Christian parents to raise their children in alignment with God’s divine plan.
Consumers can purchase “Agony Crying of Parents” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Agony Crying of Parents”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories