Premier Construction Business Brokers Announces Robust Momentum in 2025 and a Strong Market Outlook for 2026
Boca Raton, FL, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Premier Construction Business Brokers, the Florida‐leading firm specializing in the sale and acquisition of construction companies, announced today that 2025 is shaping up to be one of the strongest years on record for construction business transactions. Fueled by continued demand for infrastructure development, sustained private investment, and increased interest from strategic buyers, the Florida construction M&A market has shown exceptional resilience and growth throughout the year.
“2025 has exceeded expectations,” said Lori Wolin, Ph.D., President of Premier Construction Business Brokers. “We have seen an unprecedented level of buyer confidence, strong valuations, and a surge in owners seeking to capitalize on favorable market conditions. This year is closing with a strong momentum.”
Key Drivers Behind 2025’s Strength
High Buyer Demand: Private equity groups, regional and local construction leaders, and national firms continue to seek acquisitions to expand capacity and diversify service offerings.
Stabilizing Costs: After years of volatility, material costs, labor availability, and supply chain issues are showing signs of normalization—strengthening EBITDA performance and improving valuations.
Aging Ownership: A significant wave of retirements among construction business owners is contributing to a strong pipeline of high-quality companies entering the market.
Infrastructure and Development Funding: Ongoing investment in both public and private infrastructure continues to create confidence in long-term profitability.
Looking Ahead: A Strong Outlook for 2026
Premier Construction Business Brokers projects that 2026 will continue the upward trajectory, with market conditions favoring both sellers and strategic buyers.
“Our forecast for 2026 is extremely positive,” said Lori Wolin, Ph.D. “We anticipate sustained deal flow, continued premium valuations for well-run companies, and an active pool of qualified buyers. Owners who have been waiting for the ‘right time’ to sell will find that 2026 presents one of the most advantageous environments in years.”
According to the firm’s internal data and industry analysis, three trends are expected to shape the 2026 landscape:
Strong Valuations Across Specialty Trades: Electrical, HVAC, restoration, window, marine contracting, roofing, plumbing, and concrete companies are expected to remain top targets for acquisition.
Increased Private Equity Activity: Investor groups are continuing to consolidate construction verticals with multi-year buy-and-build strategies.
Elevated Demand for Essential Service Firms: Companies with recurring revenue models, maintenance divisions, or emergency response services will remain highly competitive in the market.
Positioning for Success
Premier Construction Business Brokers encourages construction business owners to begin early planning for 2026 if they are considering an exit, recapitalization, or expansion.
Whether you're preparing to sell next year or simply evaluating your options, now is the ideal time to understand your valuation, organize financials, and ensure your business is positioned to command the strongest possible price.
About Premier Construction Business Brokers
Premier Construction Business Brokers is a leading Florida brokerage and advisory firm specializing exclusively in the sale, acquisition, and valuation of construction companies nationwide. With deep industry expertise, a comprehensive buyer network, and a proven track record of successful transactions, the firm provides unmatched guidance for owners seeking to sell, retire, or expand. Contact info@PremierCBB.com, 561-376-3944,
