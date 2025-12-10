Nicole E. Miller Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Hudson, FL, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nicole E. Miller of Hudson, Florida has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in human resources consulting. Miller will be included in the winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Nicole E. Miller
Nicole E. Miller is the CEO of Miller Workforce Solutions, LLC. Her firm partners with healthcare and start-up companies to strengthen leadership, drive engagement, and foster empowering workplace cultures.
With over 27 years of experience in human resources across complex healthcare organizations, Miller has earned a reputation for designing leadership development programs, executive coaching, and strategies to boost employee engagement.
Miller’s career in human resources has been defined by results and relationships. As a trusted advisor to executives and front line staff across acute care hospitals, surgery centers, physician practices, and more, Miller has always prioritized strategic alignment between people and business objectives. Her expertise includes everything from talent acquisition and retention to change management, conflict resolution, and organizational effectiveness.
“The results speak for themselves. Clients are building stronger teams, improving retention, and creating cultures where people and performance move in the same direction,” said Miller. “The most rewarding part is seeing leaders step into their full potential — confident, supported, and able to inspire those around them.”
She holds an M.P.S. in human resources and employment relations from Penn State and a B.S. in business administration with a focus on management and organizational development from Mount Olive University. Outside of work, she enjoys fishing, boating, traveling, cooking, and exercising.
For more information visit https://millerworkforcesolutions.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
