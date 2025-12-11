Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Citadel Self Storage in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Colorado team at Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of Citadel Self Storage, a 254-unit facility (34,425 RSF) with two income-producing duplexes, located at 3979 E. Bijou Street in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Argus represented the seller in the transaction.
Citadel Self Storage’s combination of a favorable infill location, stable cash flow, and multiple revenue streams made the asset attractive — particularly given the more selective capital markets and evolving dynamics of the Colorado Springs storage landscape. By leveraging Argus’s national buyer network, alongside tailored marketing, the brokerage team highlighted the asset’s long-term operations and upside potential.
Argus Vice President Cole Carosella added that this sale underscores the resilience of well-positioned storage assets in today’s environment, noting: “Investors today are evaluating opportunities more carefully, but well-located assets with a clear operational story continue to perform well.” He further observed that “the Colorado team did an exceptional job highlighting the value drivers at Citadel Self Storage, ensuring the asset was positioned appropriately for current market conditions, ultimately delivering an outcome that aligned with the seller’s expectations.”
The sale was handled by the Argus Colorado brokerage team of Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella, and Matthew Cox, who have collectively closed more than $200 million in self-storage transactions in Colorado in 2025 alone.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
