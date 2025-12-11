DanReDev LLC Accelerates National Expansion of Modular, Mixed-Use, and AI-Enabled Real Estate Under Daniel Kaufman’s Growing Platform

DanReDev LLC, led by real estate developer Daniel Kaufman, announces an expanded national pipeline of modular, mixed-use, workforce housing, and AI-enabled real estate projects. As the Texas hub of Kaufman’s multi-company platform, DanReDev is advancing innovative developments, including Project Zero, while strengthening its presence across high-growth U.S. markets. The company continues to publish research and insights shaping the future of real estate.