Pro Realtor and Indie Author Nikolas Allen Delivers Bold, Satirical Look at Real Estate Industry in Twisted New Novel

Mount Shasta, CA, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- California Realtor and former advertising executive Nikolas Allen has released a genre-bending novel that blends real estate culture, market madness, and supernatural spectacle into a sharply observed, wildly entertaining satire. "Surreal Estate, Volume 1: The Haunted House of Absurdities" offers industry pros a funhouse-mirror reflection of modern real estate with a fresh, humorous, and outrageous twist.
At the center of the story is Max Discount, a swaggering, ego-driven “Surrealtor” at elite brokerage Château Røyale. Max embodies the high-performance, high-pressure hustle familiar to many in the industry. When his latest listing turns out to be haunted, the phantasmic debacle forces him to confront his own foibles—but is he ready for change to rear its ugly head?
Featuring competitive colleagues, demanding clients, chaotic showings, and side-splitting social commentary, "Surreal Estate, Volume 1" turns real estate challenges up to eleven. In Allen’s speculative near-future, the characters are over the top, but the underlying themes are instantly recognizable to anyone working in the field.
“After a decade in real estate, I wanted to create a fun, farcical story that captures the humor, hustle, and complexity of this industry,” says Allen. “Shifting the ‘real’ to the ‘surreal’ gave me license to embrace the absurd and take readers on a wild ride.”
Part satire, part paranormal adventure, and part love letter to the real estate grind, "Surreal Estate, Volume 1" gives industry professionals a rare chance to see their world portrayed with humor, insight, and a boldly creative twist.
Allen’s debut novel, "Juniper Falls," launched in early 2025. Sophomore novel, "The Haunted House of Absurdities," marks the beginning of a spicy, speculative fiction trilogy with "Surreal Estate, Volume 2" slated for 2026, and "Volume 3" planned for 2027.
A serial audio podcast version featuring original music and narration by the author is currently posting weekly chapters on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Substack.
Paperback and ebook now available now on Amazon.
Nikolas Allen
(530) 859-5454
https://nikolasallen.substack.com/
