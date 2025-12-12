Pro Realtor and Indie Author Nikolas Allen Delivers Bold, Satirical Look at Real Estate Industry in Twisted New Novel

California Realtor and independent author, Nikolas Allen, has released a genre-bending novel, "Surreal Estate, Volume 1: The Haunted House of Absurdities," which blends real estate culture, market madness, and supernatural spectacle into a sharply observed, wildly entertaining satire akin to an explicit mashup of "Scooby-Doo," "Million Dollar Listing," and "Rocky Horror."