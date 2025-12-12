Jetico Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation & Resilience in Data Protection
Jetico celebrates 30 years of encryption, secure wiping and complete endpoint data protection, highlighting its team through the "Beyond the Code" video series and new sustainability initiatives.
Helsinki, Finland, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As 2025 draws to a close, Jetico, a global leader in encryption and data wiping solutions, proudly celebrates a milestone year: its 30th in business.
Founded in 1995 in Tampere, Finland, Jetico has combined innovation and resilience to safeguard sensitive data through its flagship solutions, BestCrypt and BCWipe, helping organizations ensure complete endpoint data protection while adapting to the evolving challenges of cybersecurity.
"From the very beginning, Jetico’s mission has been to empower users and organizations to protect their data," says Hannaleena Pojanluoma, CEO of Jetico. "Over three decades, we have innovated, adapted and stayed resilient in the face of growing digital challenges. Complete and reliable data protection has always been at the heart of everything we do, whether that’s securely erasing beyond forensic recovery or encrypting with no backdoors."
Jetico began in the 1990s by developing hardware encryption tools. As technology and market needs evolved, the company transitioned to software-only solutions. Its flagship encryption suite, BestCrypt, has evolved over the years to protect data in all three states: at rest, in transit and in use. Meanwhile, BCWipe—originally a utility within BestCrypt—became a standalone solution for secure wiping, reflecting Jetico’s responsiveness to data protection needs.
To mark this milestone, Jetico launched a video series celebrating its team and stories behind its technology. The series highlights Jetico’s culture of innovation, dedication and integrity, showcasing the people who continue to make data protection both secure and human.
In addition, Jetico continues to extend its commitment beyond technology through community initiatives that promote sustainability, digital inclusion and responsible data reuse. Find out more in the latest success story, Hardware for Hope.
"Reaching 30 years is not just a milestone for our technology; it’s a moment to reflect on the responsibility we have to give back to the community that supports us," reflects Hannaleena Pojanluoma.
To explore Jetico’s journey and meet the people beyond the code, visit https://jetico.com/about-us/.
About Jetico
Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 20 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico’s BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery, such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico’s BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.
Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered besides Otaniemi Science Park in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.
Contact
Jetico Inc. OyContact
Valeria Corti
+358 50 339 6388
www.jetico.com
Phone (U.S.): 1-202-742-2901
