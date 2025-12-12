Dr. David Roholt of Pier 210 Dental Group Introduces Non-Invasive NightLase® Therapy for Sleep Apnea
NightLase® therapy aims to reduce snoring and mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea through gentle tissue tightening.
Auburn, CA, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pier 210 Dental Group, led by Dr. David Roholt, has expanded its services to include Fotona’s NightLase® therapy, a non-invasive laser treatment designed to address snoring and mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). As sleep-disordered breathing continues to affect many individuals yet remains frequently undiagnosed, the practice aims to enhance local access to comfortable and technology-supported care options.
Obstructive sleep apnea involves interruptions in breathing during sleep, which can influence overall health and daily quality of life when left untreated. To support comprehensive patient evaluation, Dr. Roholt collaborates with local physicians, integrating multi-disciplinary insight into each patient’s care plan.
NightLase® therapy uses gentle, laser-induced heating to tighten oral mucosa tissues and support increased airway clearance. By reducing the vibrations that contribute to snoring, the treatment may help lessen the symptoms of mild to moderate OSA. Fotona’s patented dual-wavelength laser system is engineered to deliver controlled energy safely and comfortably to sensitive oral tissues.
Treatment at Pier 210 Dental Group typically involves three NightLase® sessions over a six-week period. The procedure does not require surgery, sutures, medication, or devices worn during sleep. Most patients report minimal temporary throat tightness or mild soreness following treatment, with no required downtime.
NightLase® may also be considered for patients who have difficulty tolerating CPAP machines or traditional oral appliances. During a consultation, Dr. Roholt and his team assess each patient’s condition and discuss all appropriate treatment options to determine whether NightLase® is suitable.
“Introducing NightLase® therapy reflects our commitment to providing safe, modern, and patient-centered pathways for managing sleep-related breathing concerns,” said Dr. Roholt. “By combining advanced laser technology with collaborative care, we strive to support better sleep and overall well-being for the Auburn community.”
Pier 210 Dental Group utilizes Fotona’s LightWalker® dual-wavelength laser platform, which supports precision and efficiency for dental and soft-tissue applications, including NightLase® therapy. The practice continues to integrate advanced technologies to enhance comfort, accuracy, and patient experience.
Individuals interested in learning more about NightLase® therapy or evaluating potential symptoms of sleep apnea are encouraged to schedule a consultation.
For more information : https://www.pier210dental.com/our-services/sleep-apnea/
Individuals interested in learning more about NightLase® therapy or evaluating potential symptoms of sleep apnea are encouraged to schedule a consultation.
Dr. David Roholt
530-885-5696
https://www.pier210dental.com/
