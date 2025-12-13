Ontarios.co Launches Ontario’s First AI-Powered Emergency Hotline for Home Services
New 24/7 AI system instantly answers calls, detects emergencies, and connects residents with nearby licensed pros in seconds.
Toronto, Canada, December 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ontarios.co, a new Canadian home-service technology startup, has officially launched Ontario’s first AI-powered emergency hotline, designed to instantly connect residents with the closest available professional for urgent home repairs.
Using a combination of voice AI, smart SMS routing, and live call-center support, Ontarios.co detects what type of emergency a caller is experiencing and automatically connects them with a qualified local technician—often in under 60 seconds.
From plumbing failures and heating breakdowns to lockouts, electrical issues, and roadside emergencies, Ontarios.co provides a faster, safer, and more reliable way to get help across 16 essential categories.
A Breakthrough in Emergency Home Service Response
Unlike traditional directories or apps requiring multiple steps, Ontarios.co’s new system allows anyone in Ontario to simply:
1. Call or text the AI hotline
2. Describe the emergency
3. Get instantly connected to a nearby pro
The AI system analyzes the caller’s voice or SMS message, identifies the category (e.g., plumbing, HVAC, roofing, locksmith), checks the caller’s location, and dispatches the closest verified, available expert.
“Emergencies shouldn’t require searching Google, reading reviews, or waiting on hold,” said Erezziko, Founder of Ontarios.co.
“Our AI hotline removes the stress. In seconds, we connect you to a real, local pro who can actually help—day or night.”
Solving Ontario’s Biggest Consumer Pain Points
Home service emergencies are expensive, unpredictable, and stressful. Ontarios.co was created to address three major problems:
1. Long wait times
Most people spend 15–45 minutes trying to reach a technician during emergencies. Ontarios.co reduces this to seconds, not minutes.
2. Uncertainty and trust
The platform only routes calls to verified, licensed, and insured professionals (when required). No unverified or unknown operators.
3. Overcharging
Ontarios.co’s system ensures homeowners receive fair, competitive local rates by connecting them to nearby pros—not overpriced, far-away companies.
AI + Human Support = The Perfect Hybrid System
Ontarios.co uses advanced voice AI to understand emergency requests, but every call is supported by a live human dispatch center to ensure accuracy during critical situations.
If the AI detects confusion or multiple issues, the call is instantly escalated to a trained agent who finalizes the dispatch.
“AI improves speed, but humans ensure safety and clarity,” added Erezziko.
“Together, the system works like a modern emergency switchboard for home services.”
Available Across 16 Essential Emergency Categories
The AI hotline currently supports:
Plumbing
Electrical
HVAC / Heating & Cooling
Appliance Repair
Roofing
Locksmith
Garage Door Repair
Restoration & Water Damage
Pest & Wildlife Control
Tree Service
Towing
Mobile Mechanic
Handyman & General Repairs
IT & Tech Support
Plus additional services expanding monthly
Each category connects to verified professionals who cover the caller’s exact postal code.
A Boost for Local Trades Across Ontario
Beyond helping homeowners, Ontarios.co is designed to support local tradespeople by:
- Sending them emergency jobs in real-time
- Reducing missed calls and gaps in their schedule
- Offering free and premium membership options
- Eliminating expensive advertising costs
- Allowing pros to receive SMS dispatches within seconds
“We built Ontarios.co to support Ontario workers as much as Ontario residents,” said Erezziko. “Local trades are the backbone of the community—our AI system gives them a smarter, faster pipeline of real paying jobs.”
Launch Timing: Critical for Winter Season
The release comes as Ontario heads into peak emergency season, with:
Frozen pipes
Furnace failures
Icy lockouts
Roof leaks
Seasonal roadside breakdowns
Ontarios.co’s 24/7 hotline aims to ensure residents can always access help—no matter the weather or time.
About Ontarios.co
Ontarios.co is a modern emergency home-services platform built for speed, trust, and safety. Through its AI-powered hotline, smart SMS system, and verification network, Ontarios.co instantly connects Ontarians with local, qualified professionals across 16 emergency categories. The platform’s mission is simple: make emergency help fast, fair, and accessible for everyone in Ontario.
Contact
David Ben
647-560-5121
