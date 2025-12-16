Gary Meador’s Newly Released "Three Wise Gifts" is a Heartwarming Exploration of the True Meaning Behind the Gifts Brought to the Newborn King
“Three Wise Gifts” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Meador is a touching children’s story that invites readers to rediscover the significance of the Magi’s gifts and the deeper message they hold for all who follow Christ.
Tomahawk, WI, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Three Wise Gifts”: a beautifully written and faith-centered story that brings new insight into one of the most beloved moments in Scripture. “Three Wise Gifts” is the creation of published author, Gary Meador, who is a husband to a loving wife and a father to two children. He and his family currently live in the northcentral part of Wisconsin. When not working on writing projects, Gary works as an accountant in the manufacturing industry and serves as the treasurer for his local church.
Gary Meador shares, “Join the wise men as they journey to Bethlehem to present three very important gifts to the boy who would be King over His people and savior of the world.
Follow along as Jesus grows in understanding and wisdom about who He was and why He had come to earth. Learn with Jesus as He considers the three gifts the wise men brought Him and what they meant for Him and you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Meador’s new book is an inspiring and reflective read for families seeking to deepen their understanding of the nativity story. Through engaging storytelling and gentle biblical lessons, readers of all ages will discover how the wise men’s gifts symbolize God’s divine purpose and love revealed through Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Three Wise Gifts” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Three Wise Gifts”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
