Scott Shimada’s Newly Released "Miles of Faith" is an Action-Filled and Uplifting Tale That Blends Adventure with Powerful Spiritual Truths
“Miles of Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Scott Shimada is an imaginative and faith-driven story following a young hero who must rely on courage, integrity, and trust in God to overcome overwhelming odds.
Alameda, CA, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Miles of Faith”: a vibrant and engaging children’s adventure that pairs heroic quests with lessons of faith, honesty, and reliance on God. “Miles of Faith” is the creation of published author, Scott Shimada, a native of Richmond, California and a graduate of UC Riverside. He was a youth pastor for over 30 years and is now the Sports Director for JEMS (Japanese Evangelical Missionary Society). He started Play4Him in 2015 to help professional athletes use their platforms to share the Gospel. He lives in Northern California with his wife, and they have three daughters— Dayla, Raymi and Jadey.
Shimada shares, “Miles’ homeland is about to be taken over by the treacherous Draxen. Miles can either go with the flow or do something about it. He steps up to the challenge and fights to save everyone’s freedom. But it won’t be easy! He needs to complete three very difficult challenges. Can he do it? Can Miles of Faith save the day?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scott Shimada’s new book offers young readers an exciting blend of fantasy adventure and biblical encouragement. Featuring artwork crafted by Will Clark—an illustrator with a BS in game art and design from the Art Institute of California–San Francisco—the story comes to life with rich visuals that complement its uplifting message. Together, the narrative and illustrations inspire readers to trust in God’s strength, act with integrity, and bravely face the challenges before them.
Consumers can purchase “Miles of Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Miles of Faith”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
