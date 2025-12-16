Nancy L. A. Ruhl’s Newly Released "Clues from Heaven" is a Captivating True-Life Journey of Divine Intervention, Perseverance, and Discovery
“Clues from Heaven” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy L. A. Ruhl is an extraordinary autobiography that follows two Americans whose lives intertwine through adventure, love, tragedy, and faith—revealing remarkable signs of God’s hand at work amid life’s coincidences.
San Leandro, CA, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Clues from Heaven”: a sweeping autobiographical adventure that explores how life’s challenges, heartbreaks, and miracles may hold clues from above. “Clues from Heaven” is the creation of published author, Nancy L. A. Ruhl.
Nancy L. A. Ruhl shares, “Adventure in faraway places awaits you in this true blockbuster autobiography about two American kids who met in the jungles of paradise. Their story, interwoven with drama and suspense, involves humor, a sea monster, tragedy, love, pets, adoption, surprises in the supernatural, challenges and a life-threatening event while working in an upper echelon of the US Government. Seeming coincidences join it all together and are finalized into a most amazing, heartwarming, emotionally touching and beautiful ending.
Per Albert Einstein, “Coincidence is God’s way of remaining anonymous.” This book was written to encourage you not to give up your hopes and dreams nor doubt the God factor’s existence or love for you in spite of challenges, tragedy and heartache. It invites you to take a second look at coincidences as a possible indication of Heaven’s intervention and guidance in your life. It is meant to help dissuade natural-born skeptics from dismissing potential clues too quickly as merely coincidence. Most importantly, it also identifies many creative ways in which Heaven sends timely clues to encourage us to keep going until we reach the wonderful destiny the God factor has in store for us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy L. A. Ruhl’s new book is an inspiring memoir that blends adventure, faith, and reflection, encouraging readers to recognize the divine guidance that often hides within life’s coincidences.
Consumers can purchase “Clues from Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Clues from Heaven”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Nancy L. A. Ruhl shares, “Adventure in faraway places awaits you in this true blockbuster autobiography about two American kids who met in the jungles of paradise. Their story, interwoven with drama and suspense, involves humor, a sea monster, tragedy, love, pets, adoption, surprises in the supernatural, challenges and a life-threatening event while working in an upper echelon of the US Government. Seeming coincidences join it all together and are finalized into a most amazing, heartwarming, emotionally touching and beautiful ending.
Per Albert Einstein, “Coincidence is God’s way of remaining anonymous.” This book was written to encourage you not to give up your hopes and dreams nor doubt the God factor’s existence or love for you in spite of challenges, tragedy and heartache. It invites you to take a second look at coincidences as a possible indication of Heaven’s intervention and guidance in your life. It is meant to help dissuade natural-born skeptics from dismissing potential clues too quickly as merely coincidence. Most importantly, it also identifies many creative ways in which Heaven sends timely clues to encourage us to keep going until we reach the wonderful destiny the God factor has in store for us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy L. A. Ruhl’s new book is an inspiring memoir that blends adventure, faith, and reflection, encouraging readers to recognize the divine guidance that often hides within life’s coincidences.
Consumers can purchase “Clues from Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Clues from Heaven”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories