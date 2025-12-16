Zy'keria Fails’s New Book, “Infidelity: Unfaithfulness, Guilt, and Deception,” Follows a Woman’s Journey as She Questions Her Life Choices and Her Future Happiness
Greenville, AL, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Zy'keria Fails, brings readers her latest page-turner, “Infidelity: Unfaithfulness, Guilt, and Deception”: Zy'keria channels her insight into a gripping story of love, betrayal, and redemption. Follow the journey of a young woman who, faced with regret over her past, embarks on a path to find true fulfillment.
Fails writes, “When Syncere realized that her vision of the perfect life was nothing more than a stack of cards she regretted dealing with, she began to question her path. Would her dream of a happy ending turn into a nightmare from which she couldn’t escape?”
Published by Fulton Books, Zy'keria Fails’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Syncere’s journey of self-discovery and inner awakening to understand her true happy ending, no matter the cost. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Infidelity: Unfaithfulness, Guilt, and Deception” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Infidelity: Unfaithfulness, Guilt, and Deception” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
