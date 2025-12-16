Robin Singler’s New Book, "Journey Into Wisdom," is a Powerful Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey as She Navigates Grief and Heartache with Help from Her Faith
New York, NY, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robin Singler has completed her most recent book, “Journey into Wisdom”: a poignant and compelling account that reveals how the author navigated her feelings of grief following the loss of her husband, and how her faith and connection with the Lord helped her through her trials.
“My life has changed because of the bad things I went through,” writes Singler. “It opened my life up to the bad places you get swept up into. I wouldn’t take it back for anything. It was a teaching from the Lord. He put me there to open my eyes to the corruption around us. I believe that if you need help with what life throws at you, ask and you will receive.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robin Singler’s book is a moving tribute to the strength and resilience that can be found when one opens themselves up to the Lord. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Journey into Wisdom” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a message of hope and comfort to those facing similar challenges in their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Journey into Wisdom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“My life has changed because of the bad things I went through,” writes Singler. “It opened my life up to the bad places you get swept up into. I wouldn’t take it back for anything. It was a teaching from the Lord. He put me there to open my eyes to the corruption around us. I believe that if you need help with what life throws at you, ask and you will receive.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robin Singler’s book is a moving tribute to the strength and resilience that can be found when one opens themselves up to the Lord. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Journey into Wisdom” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a message of hope and comfort to those facing similar challenges in their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Journey into Wisdom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories