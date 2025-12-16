Melissa V. Brown’s New Book "Rascal: The Little Pig," is a Delightful Tale That Follows the Adventures of a Young Girl and Her Wild Orphaned Pig, Rascal
Brooklet, GA, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Melissa V. Brown, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was raised in Savannah, Georgia, has completed her most recent book, “Rascal: The Little Pig”: a charming tale that follows a young girl named Lissa who raises a little orphaned pig and introduced him to all the animals on her family’s farm.
“An orphaned wild pig is rescued and becomes part of the family that rescued her,” writes Brown. “They named her Rascal as she is full of adventure and creates mischief with her new farmyard friends.”
Published by Fulton Books, Melissa V. Brown’s book is partially inspired by the real life Rascal, whom the author and her family found and raised as a member of their family. With colorful artwork to help bring Brown’s story to life, “Rascal: The Little Pig” is sure to resonate with animal lovers everywhere as they discover the beautiful friendship between a young girl and her special pig.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Rascal: The Little Pig” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
