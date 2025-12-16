Thomas D. Yant’s New Book, “A Tale of Our Silent Menagerie,” is a Charming Look at the Many Inanimate Animals the Author and His Wife Have Around Their House
Allen, TX, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Thomas D. Yant, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a US Navy Seabee veteran who served in Vietnam and Australia, has completed his most recent book, “A Tale of Our Silent Menagerie”: a captivating tale that invites readers to explore the many inanimate animals, from ceramic to stuffed, the author and his wife call their “pets.”
Author Thomas D. Yant is a native of Ponca City, Oklahoma, and studied at the College of Emporia in Kansas, Oklahoma State School of Technical Training, and Oklahoma State University. Upon completion of military service, Yant worked in purchasing, both public and private, as a pilot and flight instructor, in electrical sales and real estate. The author is a certified purchasing manager, CPM, retired, and charter member of the Oklahoma Association of Public Procurement, a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, and is a Son of the American Revolution.
“At our house, we no longer have real live pets to care for and keep us company, but we discovered that we have a house full of pets,” writes Yant. “It’s just that they have been so lazy and quiet that we had quite forgotten about them even though they were all around us. Although they are made of ceramic and cloth, it is fun to look at them and reminisce about how we came to be their family. Come inside and let me introduce you to our silent menagerie.”
Published by Fulton Books, Thomas D. Yant’s book will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on this wonderful journey through the author’s menagerie, reminding them of the special bond one can share with their animals, even if they simply sit on shelves silently.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “A Tale of Our Silent Menagerie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Thomas D. Yant is a native of Ponca City, Oklahoma, and studied at the College of Emporia in Kansas, Oklahoma State School of Technical Training, and Oklahoma State University. Upon completion of military service, Yant worked in purchasing, both public and private, as a pilot and flight instructor, in electrical sales and real estate. The author is a certified purchasing manager, CPM, retired, and charter member of the Oklahoma Association of Public Procurement, a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, and is a Son of the American Revolution.
“At our house, we no longer have real live pets to care for and keep us company, but we discovered that we have a house full of pets,” writes Yant. “It’s just that they have been so lazy and quiet that we had quite forgotten about them even though they were all around us. Although they are made of ceramic and cloth, it is fun to look at them and reminisce about how we came to be their family. Come inside and let me introduce you to our silent menagerie.”
Published by Fulton Books, Thomas D. Yant’s book will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on this wonderful journey through the author’s menagerie, reminding them of the special bond one can share with their animals, even if they simply sit on shelves silently.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “A Tale of Our Silent Menagerie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories