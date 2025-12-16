Author Dr. Jason Black Streeter’s New Book, "Heart Condition: Teaching the Child vs Teaching the Curriculum," Explores Supporting the Emotional Well-Being of Students
Recent release "Heart Condition: Teaching the Child vs Teaching the Curriculum: A Framework for Holistic Instruction" from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Jason Black Streeter is a compelling read that offers a framework for a holistic approach to education through prioritizing a student’s emotional well-being over a sole focus on academic instruction.
Country Club Hills, IL, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jason Black Streeter, a nationally certified trainer with The Center for Teacher Effectiveness who has over twenty-seven years of experience in education as a teacher, coach, dean, department chair, data coordinator, associate principal, principal, and college professor, has completed his new book, "Heart Condition: Teaching the Child vs Teaching the Curriculum: A Framework for Holistic Instruction": a powerful call to action that explores the significance of social-emotional learning (SEL) for students, teachers, and administrators through his personal experiences.
With a proven track record of insight and knowledge to help advance any educational foundation and framework for effective teaching and learning, Dr. Jason Black Streeter is highly qualified and certified to provide professional development training for elementary, middle, and high school educators. During his tenure as an educator, Dr. Streeter has been an instructional leader to advance student growth, curricular design, instructional delivery, and Illinois School Report Card performance ratings. The author’s doctoral thesis focused on his passion, teacher mentoring, and retention.
In “Heart Condition: Teaching the Child vs Teaching the Curriculum,” Dr. Jason Black Streeter recounts his journey from childhood trauma to resilience, emphasizing the transformative power of supportive teachers and relationships. The author highlights the detrimental effects of adverse educational environments and advocates for a holistic approach to teaching that prioritizes students’ emotional well-being. He also urges school boards and superintendents to ensure ethical and nurturing learning spaces for students, teachers, and administrators, aiming for a more equitable educational system.
“My faith in God has taught me that in every bad situation, we just have to look for the gift,” writes Dr. Streeter. “Now, fourteen years later, many counseling sessions later, many tears later, and many damaged relationships later, I am now able to exegete the journey from my childhood to manhood and propose a diagnosis. I, too, like many others struggling with self-worth and self-acceptance, had my own heart condition.
“The purpose of this book is to enlighten, engage, inform, and inspire you, the reader, to take the lead, regardless of your position, title, or educational background, and to share the tenets of this book so that teachers can more effectively teach and students can more comprehensively understand.
“As you read, you will learn of the trauma that shaped me and inspired me to write this book. Not long ago, I struggled with a host of maladaptive coping mechanisms that clogged my emotional arteries. If my plight sounds familiar, then my prayer is that you, too, will share in experiencing the joys of the same gift I received: a change of heart.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Jason Black Streeter’s engaging work will serve as a powerful reminder for educators to focus on teaching their students through supporting their individual needs, personal experiences, and emotional health, all while encouraging readers to take their education into their own hands.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Heart Condition: Teaching the Child vs Teaching the Curriculum: A Framework for Holistic Instruction" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Jason Black Streeter’s engaging work will serve as a powerful reminder for educators to focus on teaching their students through supporting their individual needs, personal experiences, and emotional health, all while encouraging readers to take their education into their own hands.
