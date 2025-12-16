Author Dr. Jason Black Streeter’s New Book, "Heart Condition: Teaching the Child vs Teaching the Curriculum," Explores Supporting the Emotional Well-Being of Students

Recent release "Heart Condition: Teaching the Child vs Teaching the Curriculum: A Framework for Holistic Instruction" from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Jason Black Streeter is a compelling read that offers a framework for a holistic approach to education through prioritizing a student’s emotional well-being over a sole focus on academic instruction.