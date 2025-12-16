Author Dr. Nathan Baruch’s New Book, “Thriving in the Squeeze: How SMBs Can Win in Today’s Economy,” is an Essential Resource for Small and Medium Business Owners
Recent release “Thriving in the Squeeze: How SMBs Can Win in Today’s Economy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Nathan Baruch is a comprehensive guide for small and medium business owners that offers expert insights, real-world case studies, and actionable strategies that explores the key trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the SMB landscape.
Stamford, CT, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Nathan Baruch has completed his new book, “Thriving in the Squeeze: How SMBs Can Win in Today’s Economy”: an enlightening guide that offers small and medium business owners the tools they need in order to meet the challenges of modern economic landscape as well as constantly shifting marketing trends.
“This book is a timely and essential guide for SMBs’ owners navigating an era of rapid change, tight margins, and fierce competition,” writes Dr. Baruch. “From inflation and shifting consumer behavior to supply chain disruptions and AI-driven transformation, this book explores the real-world challenges SMBs face and the innovative strategies that can turn obstacles into opportunities.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Nathan Baruch’s enlightening guide is a blueprint for resilience, reinvention, and sustainable growth in a volatile economic landscape. Whether readers are an entrepreneur, business leader, policymaker, or simply interested in the future of business, “Thriving in the Squeeze” offers a road map for navigating the complexities of the modern economy and unlocking the full potential of SMBs.
Readers who wish to experience this vital work can purchase “Thriving in the Squeeze: How SMBs Can Win in Today’s Economy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
