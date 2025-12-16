Author Rebecca Pearson Ussery’s New Book, "Journey On," is a Powerful Memoir That Describes How the Author’s Faith Provided Her with the Strength to Fight for Her Life

Recent release “Journey On” from Covenant Books author Rebecca Pearson Ussery is a stirring and poignant account that follows the author as her life is turned upside down by a medical emergency, and she soon finds herself fighting for her life. Deeply personal and candid, Ussery shares her story of survival, revealing how, with her family and faith by her side, she found the strength to fight.