Author Rebecca Pearson Ussery’s New Book, "Journey On," is a Powerful Memoir That Describes How the Author’s Faith Provided Her with the Strength to Fight for Her Life
Recent release “Journey On” from Covenant Books author Rebecca Pearson Ussery is a stirring and poignant account that follows the author as her life is turned upside down by a medical emergency, and she soon finds herself fighting for her life. Deeply personal and candid, Ussery shares her story of survival, revealing how, with her family and faith by her side, she found the strength to fight.
Tahoka, TX, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca Pearson Ussery, a loving wife and grandmother who currently resides just south of Lubbock, Texas, has completed her new book, “Journey On”: a potent and compelling look at how one’s faith can serve as a vital tool in their fight for survival.
“We never know where life will lead us,” writes Ussery. “Sometimes, we experience extreme changes in circumstance in the blink of an eye. That is how life changed for a busy corporate employee just beginning the empty-nest season to battling for her very life and recovery from a devastating illness. It is a stark tale of loss and reevaluation and how faith sustained the spirit of this family.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rebecca Pearson Ussery’s new book will captivate readers from all walks of life as they follow along on the author’s journey of survival and healing, witnessing the immense power of her faith to carry her through it all. Expertly paced and emotionally honest, “Journey On” serves as a testament to the incredible resilience of the human spirit in God’s hands.
Readers can purchase “Journey On” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
