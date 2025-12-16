Author Isabella Verbunt’s New Book, "Within the Margin of Error!" is a Poignant Novel That Centers Around a Young Woman Who Turns Her Countless Trials Into Victory
Recent release “Within the Margin of Error!” from Page Publishing author Isabella Verbunt is a stirring tale that follows Angel, a young woman who is forced to endure a traumatic night that forever changes her. Rather than letting this night define her, Angel decides to turn her trials into victory for both her sake and the sake of others.
New York, NY, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Isabella Verbunt, a loving mother of two adult sons, has completed her new book, “Within the Margin of Error!”: a powerful story of a young woman who manages to turn a night of trauma into something much more meaningful, changing the course of her life forever.
“This story is partly based on true events and is wrapped in a fictional story,” writes Verbunt. “The book tells the story of a girl who turned a traumatic night into a front-page news story and, therefore, gave her life a completely different outcome. Angel, looking back at her life, was proud of what she had overcome.”
Published by Page Publishing, Isabella Verbunt’s enthralling tale is a powerful thriller and crime story about turning trauma into victory, the power of family, and how blind love can be. Partly inspired by the author’s own hardships and trauma in life, “Within the Margin of Error!” will help readers from all walks of life to know they can overcome any struggle they face, as there is always light at the end of the tunnel.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Within the Margin of Error!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
