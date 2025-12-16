Author Isabella Verbunt’s New Book, "Within the Margin of Error!" is a Poignant Novel That Centers Around a Young Woman Who Turns Her Countless Trials Into Victory

Recent release “Within the Margin of Error!” from Page Publishing author Isabella Verbunt is a stirring tale that follows Angel, a young woman who is forced to endure a traumatic night that forever changes her. Rather than letting this night define her, Angel decides to turn her trials into victory for both her sake and the sake of others.