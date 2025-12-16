Author Adamos Zagara’s New Book, “THE BIBLE: POST CHRISTIANITY!” is a Compelling In-Depth Dive Into the Current State of Organized Religion in the Modern Era

Recent release “THE BIBLE: POST CHRISTIANITY!” from Page Publishing author Adamos Zagara is a thought-provoking exploration of the nature of organized religion, including the tactics it uses to keep the faithful in line in the name of God’s Holy Word. Through sharing his writings, Zagara aims to wake readers up to the truth about organized religion and its misuse of the Lord’s teachings.