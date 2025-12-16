Author Adamos Zagara’s New Book, “THE BIBLE: POST CHRISTIANITY!” is a Compelling In-Depth Dive Into the Current State of Organized Religion in the Modern Era
Recent release “THE BIBLE: POST CHRISTIANITY!” from Page Publishing author Adamos Zagara is a thought-provoking exploration of the nature of organized religion, including the tactics it uses to keep the faithful in line in the name of God’s Holy Word. Through sharing his writings, Zagara aims to wake readers up to the truth about organized religion and its misuse of the Lord’s teachings.
New York, NY, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Adamos Zagara, who has spent a lifetime working in fields of science, math, and engineering, has completed his new book, “THE BIBLE: POST CHRISTIANITY!”: a fascinating examination of the nature of organized religion in the modern era that also offers possible outcomes for the near future.
In “THE BIBLE: POST CHRISTIANITY!”, author Adamos Zagara uses a logical, common-sense approach to arrive at conclusions regarding the birth, life, and death of organized religion that holds power over more than half of the population of the planet. Zagara reveals the shameful acts associated with those who use the Bible as an excuse to commit atrocities against others in the name of God. He also discusses the psychological traps used by the church to keep the faithful in line and, most importantly, to propagate the lies and deceit down through the generations for the past two thousand years.
“It is my intention to shine some light on this subject matter by delving as deeply as possible into available materials that I believe to be accurate and true,” writes Zagara. “All the materials I have utilized are readily available for everyone to research on their own. My research for this information did not require any private manuscripts, research papers, or other difficult to access materials. If you always wanted a different perspective about the Bible, where it came from, and where it is going, this will be an entertaining source of information for you. In the end, it will be you who will decide what the truth may actually look like, not what others are commanding or trying to convince you to believe.”
Published by Page Publishing, Adamos Zagara’s enlightening series will help readers understand the tactics organized religions and its leaders use to ensure their members stay in line, wielding their control under the guide of God’s will to divide people around the world for their own gain.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase “THE BIBLE: POST CHRISTIANITY!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
