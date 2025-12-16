Author Nicholas Moon’s New Book, "Aila's Mission," is a Gripping Sci-Fi Drama That Follows a Young Woman Who Shapeshifts Into an Alternate Persona to Avoid Her Enemies

Recent release “Aila's Mission” from Page Publishing author Nicholas Moon is a thrilling novel that centers around Rhea Michaels, an interdimensional traveler who decides to don a new persona in order to throw off her enemies. Taking on the identity of the character from her own one-act play, Aila, she will take on drug cartels and other paranormal individuals like herself.