Author Nicholas Moon’s New Book, "Aila's Mission," is a Gripping Sci-Fi Drama That Follows a Young Woman Who Shapeshifts Into an Alternate Persona to Avoid Her Enemies
Recent release “Aila's Mission” from Page Publishing author Nicholas Moon is a thrilling novel that centers around Rhea Michaels, an interdimensional traveler who decides to don a new persona in order to throw off her enemies. Taking on the identity of the character from her own one-act play, Aila, she will take on drug cartels and other paranormal individuals like herself.
New York, NY, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nicholas Moon, a former educator and attorney who currently resides in south central Kentucky, where he volunteers in various charities and organizations, has completed his new book, “Aila's Mission”: a riveting novel that centers around a young woman’s journey to deceive her enemies by donning a new identity, Aila.
“‘Aila’s Mission’ is the third installment of the interdimensional travelers’ series and follows the initial book ‘When the Goddess Returns to Eden’ and the second book, ‘Lifting the Veil,’” writes Moon. “The existential and paranormal protagonist, Rhea Michaels, not only has decided to take a break from her instructional duties at the high school for a week, but she has also created a new persona for herself—the character from her one-act play, ‘The Mission,’ that she wrote in ‘When the Goddess Returns to Eden.’ Rhea shape-shifts existentially to Aila to taunt and deceive her adversaries not only when she feels threatened but also to give her the edge during future encounters with her enemies. The themes in this work continue—from the aforementioned manuscripts—to be the threat of drug cartels; subjugation of women’s rights; the threat of climate change and extinction of flora and fauna; the censorship of literary works; and the cultural, political, social, and theological wars.
“The existential and paranormal antagonist, Turner Ashton, continues to be active in the setting, characterization, and plot but remains hidden covertly during his interaction with other characters in various scenes and incidents to engage torture and murder.
“Max Hastings remains caught in the web of existential and paranormal activity. He is the constant who has to maintain a semblance of normality while being confronted by mayhem on a daily basis.
“The cast from the two previous manuscripts continue to play pivotal roles, but there are new characters introduced to support plot development. Additions to this work include neighbors, a former student, and wives of cartel members. Cartel members continue their plot against Rhea Michaels with one member committing murder.
“Bradford Wainwright is the connecting element of the initial three novels, and while he reads and analyzes the manuscripts, the plot and characters effect a change in his personality. When he finishes ‘Aila’s Mission,’ the fourth installment arrives and is entitled ‘Adrasteia’s Role.’
Published by Page Publishing, Nicholas Moon’s enthralling tale depicts a wide mix of genres, including drama, science fiction, romance, and horror. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Aila’s Mission” is sure to delight fans of the series, delivering more of the thrilling supernatural mysteries they’re come to know and love and leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
