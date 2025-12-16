Author Ryan Knight’s New Book, "Stories of the Miniplex," is Filled to the Brim with Unrelenting Adventures, Experiences, and Humorous Fiascos
Recent release “Stories of the Miniplex” from Page Publishing author Ryan Knight is a fictional cinematic journal chronicling the first year of Gabriel’s employment at a struggling and quite eccentric movie theater.
Odessa, FL, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Knight has completed his new book, “Stories of the Miniplex”: an irreverent and charming fictional journal that follows Gabriel, a new employee at an unconventional movie theatre.
Author Ryan Knight born in Arkansas on May 1, 1995, where he spent the first five years of his life before moving to Florida. He started his writing career in May 2009 and finished his first novel in August 2009. He is currently working on several novels and media projects.
Knight writes, “Now Mrs. Miniplexi said that she would contact me tomorrow night to make her decision. I asked if I had any chance. She told me that I had very little. Then as I was walking out, I heard her complain about her fax machine not working. I fixed it in only a few minutes, and she was so happy she gave me the job right there. She told me that now that I was a member of the staff, she had to show me around, so she started a two-hour-long tour as we walked through, only seeing a dozen or so customers at any given time. We saw the six movie theaters that were finished, the twenty-four that didn’t have seats or screens, the snack bar, the restrooms, both the men’s and the ladies’ rooms, both the projection rooms, and the arcade that only featured air hockey, a few games from the eighties, and a pinball machine. We even looked at the janitor’s closet. Then she had the staff line up so she could introduce them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ryan Knight’s intriguing tale allows readers to follow along with Gabriel as he adjusts to his new job and his new coworkers.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “Stories of the Miniplex” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Ryan Knight born in Arkansas on May 1, 1995, where he spent the first five years of his life before moving to Florida. He started his writing career in May 2009 and finished his first novel in August 2009. He is currently working on several novels and media projects.
Knight writes, “Now Mrs. Miniplexi said that she would contact me tomorrow night to make her decision. I asked if I had any chance. She told me that I had very little. Then as I was walking out, I heard her complain about her fax machine not working. I fixed it in only a few minutes, and she was so happy she gave me the job right there. She told me that now that I was a member of the staff, she had to show me around, so she started a two-hour-long tour as we walked through, only seeing a dozen or so customers at any given time. We saw the six movie theaters that were finished, the twenty-four that didn’t have seats or screens, the snack bar, the restrooms, both the men’s and the ladies’ rooms, both the projection rooms, and the arcade that only featured air hockey, a few games from the eighties, and a pinball machine. We even looked at the janitor’s closet. Then she had the staff line up so she could introduce them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ryan Knight’s intriguing tale allows readers to follow along with Gabriel as he adjusts to his new job and his new coworkers.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “Stories of the Miniplex” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories