Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Pawsome Adventures of Reema and Rui" by Rui Ridgeback
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Pawsome Adventures of Reema and Rui," a children's book, written by Rui Ridgeback, with colour illustrations, by Tom Burchell.
Oxford, United Kingdom, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About Pawsome Adventures of Reema and Rui
Based on a true story, Rui the Ridgeback has his world turned upside down when a lively and mischievous whirlwind called Reema the Ridgeback arrives as his brand-new sister.
Their unlikely friendship blossoms into something beautiful, but when tragedy suddenly strikes, Rui learns all about love, loyalty and coping with loss.
This is a tender story that teaches children about love, empathy, and how to cope with friendship and loss.
Full of warmth, humour and gentle life lessons, this touching tale celebrates friendship, resilience and the everlasting love between pets and their families.
A heartwarming, laughter-filled and beautifully illustrated story for children aged 5 to 9.
"Pawsome Adventures of Reema and Rui" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
31 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805881667
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.2 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0G4MKFRDM
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/PARR
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
Also by the Same Author: "Rui’s Mischief Moments" by Rui Ridgeback
154 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880394 and 9781805880752
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.99 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FJ8SFMFV
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/RMM
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
