Pinnacle Pediatric Dentistry Houston Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Pediatric Dental Care in Houston, Taxes
Houston, TX, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pinnacle Pediatric Dentistry Houston, a leading pediatric dental office in Houston, proudly announces its 20 year anniversary of serving Texas families with compassionate, child centered care. Founded and led by Dr. Joi Shaw Morrison, a highly respected pediatric dentist in Houston, the practice has become a trusted name for generations of parents seeking safe, gentle, and exceptional dental care for their children.
Celebrating Two Decades of Trusted Pediatric Dentistry
For over 20 years, Pinnacle Pediatric Dentistry Houston has delivered comprehensive dental care focused on prevention, comfort, and lifelong oral health. With a mission rooted in compassion, education, and community service, the practice has helped thousands of children build confident, healthy smiles.
Located at 3939 Washington Ave, Suite 240, Houston, TX 77007, the practice offers advanced pediatric dental services using the latest technology and evidence based practices, all in a warm, welcoming, and child friendly environment.
A Leader in Pediatric Dental Excellence
Dr. Joi Shaw Morrison, a respected dentist, educator, and community volunteer is known for her clinical expertise, gentle approach, and dedication to advancing pediatric dentistry in Houston. Her career spans a long list of achievements, including:
Diplomate and Fellow status with the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry
Recipient of numerous national academic awards
Presenter at ACPA and AAPD national conferences
Former Captain and General Dentist in the United States Army
Active volunteer in Houston and in global outreach programs in Honduras and Kenya
Her commitment to excellence has earned the practice an outstanding reputation among families across Texas.
Why Parents Trust Pinnacle Pediatric Dentistry Houston
Parents consistently credit the practice for its professionalism, warmth, and exceptional care:
“Dr. Joi Shaw Morrison provided excellent care to our 9-year-old grandson… She made him feel comfortable, relaxed, and virtually unafraid.”
“Everyone is super friendly and gives the greatest service! Dr. Joi is so awesome and loves what she does to keep our little ones smiling.”
“They take care of any fears the kids have… The quality of pediatric service, from cleanings to procedures, is A+.”
These testimonials reflect the practice’s unwavering dedication to creating positive experiences for every child, whether they visit for routine care or special treatment needs.
Comprehensive Pediatric Dental Services
As a full-service pediatric dental office in Houston, Pinnacle Pediatric Dentistry Houston provides:
Pediatric Preventive Dentistry
Pediatric Emergency Dental Care
Pediatric Sedation Dentistry
Pediatric Restorative Dentistry
Pediatric Dental Cleanings & Checkups
Pediatric Dental Sealants
And specialized care for anxious or special-needs patients
The practice combines gentle techniques, advanced technology, and personalized treatment to ensure each child receives the highest level of care.
Quote From Dr. Joi Shaw Morrison
“Reaching 20 years in Houston is an honor and a blessing. Every child we’ve cared for, every smile we’ve helped build, and every family who trusted us has shaped who we are today. Our mission has always been to provide compassionate, high-quality pediatric dentistry rooted in integrity and love. We are deeply grateful to the Houston community and excited for the next 20 years of serving families.”
Dr. Joi Shaw Morrison, Founder & Pediatric Dentist
A Legacy of Community Service
Throughout its history, Pinnacle Pediatric Dentistry Houston has been committed to serving the community through:
Give Kids a Smile
UT House Medics
Children’s Museum Teddy Bear Clinic
Free community dental days
International dental outreach in Honduras and Kenya
This long-standing dedication to service reflects the core values of the practice and its founder.
About Pinnacle Pediatric Dentistry Houston
Pinnacle Pediatric Dentistry Houston is a premier pediatric dental office in Houston specializing in comprehensive oral care for infants, children, and adolescents. Led by Dr. Joi Shaw Morrison, the practice is dedicated to creating positive dental experiences and supporting lifelong oral health for children. The team provides preventive, restorative, emergency, and sedation dentistry using state-of-the-art technology in a compassionate, child-centered environment.
Website: https://pinnaclepediatricdentistry.com/
Media Contact
Dr. Joi Shaw Morrison
Pinnacle Pediatric Dentistry Houston
Phone: (713) 863-7336
Location: 3939 Washington Ave., Suite 240, Houston, TX 77007
Map Link: https://maps.google.com/?cid=15753382129077923699
