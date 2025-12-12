Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Swipe Right – the Kosher Medium Goes Dating!: Confessions of a Psychic Looking for Love" by Bev Mann
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Swipe Right – the Kosher Medium Goes Dating!: Confessions of a Psychic Looking for Love" – a memoir by Bev Mann.
Oxford, United Kingdom, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About Swipe Right – the Kosher Medium Goes Dating!
Now a divorcee, Bev Mann, the Kosher Medium begins the search for a new partner by launching herself on the dating scene, 21st century style.
Online dating, speed dating, cosmic ordering - romance has certainly changed since she was last single in 1983 before her long marriage.
Bev encounters a strange new realm of bread-crumbing and cookie-jarring as well as haunting and ghosting which have nothing to do with the spirit world! And being psychic only makes things more difficult.
As Mr Wrongs soon outnumber Mr Rights, Bev battles on, with often hilarious results.
Swipe Right – the Kosher Medium Goes Dating! is available worldwide in multiple formats:
Paperback: 198 pages
ISBN-13: 9781805881711 and 9781805881759
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.5 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0G4B2WL6B
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SWIPERIGHT
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About the Author
Bev Mann is a clairvoyant medium, teacher, and author, living in North West London, with her gorgeous dog, Angel – her loyal little best friend and constant companion.
Bev’s mission is to inspire others to embrace their spiritual journey: to awaken to their true purpose, rediscover their self-worth, tap into their inner strength, and feel empowered to live a more joyful and meaningful life.
website: bevmann.com
email: bev@bevmann.com
Facebook: facebook.com/BevMannMediumPage
Bev Mann - Mediumship from the Heart | Facebook Group: facebook.com/groups/777902975592555/
Instagram: instagram.com/mediumbevmann
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/bev-mann-b983006b
Linktree: http://linktr.ee/bevmann
By the Same Author
"Spirits, Scandal and Sparkly Shoes: Confessions of a Kosher Medium" is available worldwide in multiple formats:
Paperback: 244 pages
ISBN-13: 97818009421103
Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.3 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B097HGHD6G
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SSSS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
