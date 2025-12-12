BryLin Hospital Welcomes Dr. Moneeb Chohan as Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
Buffalo, NY, December 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BryLin Hospital is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Moneeb Chohan, D.O. as its new Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.
Dr. Chohan brings extensive training and expertise in both general psychiatry and child and adolescent psychiatry. He recently completed his psychiatry residency at Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey, followed by a two-year fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at BronxCare Health System. His clinical interests include developmental psychiatry, integrated care models, and early intervention — areas that align closely with BryLin’s mission to deliver compassionate, individualized behavioral health care.
Dr. Chohan earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) from Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, after receiving a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience from Washington State University. His training also includes a transitional year internship at CarePoint Health System in Bayonne, NJ, and earlier experience in clinical research at PRACS Institute.
In his new role, Dr. Chohan will provide clinical leadership for BryLin’s child and adolescent inpatient services, working closely with a multidisciplinary team to support young patients and their families during critical periods of care.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Chohan to BryLin,” said Eric D. Pleskow, CEO, BryLin Hospital. “His specialized expertise, compassionate approach, and commitment to early intervention will be invaluable as we continue to expand and strengthen our services for children and adolescents in Western New York.”
For more information about BryLin Hospital and its programs, please visit brylin.com or call (716) 886-8200.
About BryLin Hospital
Founded in 1955, BryLin Hospital is a leading private inpatient psychiatric hospital in Buffalo, NY, dedicated to providing high-quality crisis mental health care to children, adolescents, and adults in need. With a commitment to compassionate treatment and innovative care, BryLin Hospital continues to make a positive impact on the lives of patients, families and the community.
Dr. Chohan brings extensive training and expertise in both general psychiatry and child and adolescent psychiatry. He recently completed his psychiatry residency at Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey, followed by a two-year fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at BronxCare Health System. His clinical interests include developmental psychiatry, integrated care models, and early intervention — areas that align closely with BryLin’s mission to deliver compassionate, individualized behavioral health care.
Dr. Chohan earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) from Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, after receiving a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience from Washington State University. His training also includes a transitional year internship at CarePoint Health System in Bayonne, NJ, and earlier experience in clinical research at PRACS Institute.
In his new role, Dr. Chohan will provide clinical leadership for BryLin’s child and adolescent inpatient services, working closely with a multidisciplinary team to support young patients and their families during critical periods of care.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Chohan to BryLin,” said Eric D. Pleskow, CEO, BryLin Hospital. “His specialized expertise, compassionate approach, and commitment to early intervention will be invaluable as we continue to expand and strengthen our services for children and adolescents in Western New York.”
For more information about BryLin Hospital and its programs, please visit brylin.com or call (716) 886-8200.
About BryLin Hospital
Founded in 1955, BryLin Hospital is a leading private inpatient psychiatric hospital in Buffalo, NY, dedicated to providing high-quality crisis mental health care to children, adolescents, and adults in need. With a commitment to compassionate treatment and innovative care, BryLin Hospital continues to make a positive impact on the lives of patients, families and the community.
Contact
BryLin HospitalContact
Mark Nowak
716-886-8200
www.brylin.com
Mark Nowak
716-886-8200
www.brylin.com
Categories