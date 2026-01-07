"Things We Lost In The Fire": A Photographic Initiative Honoring Resilience, Renewal, and the Spirit of Community

Forged by the devastating 2025 California wildfires, "Things We Lost In The Fire" documents the aftermath and beauty of resilience in a large format photobook. Through striking images and voices from residents, community leaders and first responders the book honors what was lost and what endures. Eighty percent of net proceeds from the book sales will be donated to The California Community Foundation: Wildfire Recovery Fund and The Recording Academy and MusiCares® Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort.