New Poetry Memoir Turns “Tainted Coffee” Into a Recipe for Healing
Bethlehem, PA, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In Tainted Coffee With 3 Teaspoons Of Sugar, Darcel Ranay Gibson shares faith-filled poems and reflections on surviving abuse, grief, and family trauma.
Author and survivor Darcel Ranay Gibson invites readers to sit down with a different kind of coffee, one brewed from pain, courage, and faith. Her new book, Tainted Coffee With 3 Teaspoons of Sugar: Curdled Milk or Venomous Creamer Optional, blends raw, honest poetry with short, intimate reflections drawn from her own experiences with abuse, rejection, grief, and hard-won healing. The book is now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/j0Z2tVc.
The collection refuses to glamorize abuse. Instead, Gibson uses vivid metaphors, tainted coffee, curdled milk, and arsenic in the cup to show how emotional, physical, and spiritual violence slowly poison a person’s sense of worth. Yet every page also points toward survival: choosing sweeter “teaspoons of sugar,” reclaiming faith, and learning that you are allowed to walk away and begin again.
Gibson’s poems and stories move from childhood injury and family loss to domestic violence, single motherhood, and the long process of forgiving without forgetting. She writes about a brother taken by murder, relationships that nearly destroyed her, and the near-death experiences that ultimately pushed her back toward God. Through it all, her voice is gentle but unflinching, speaking directly to anyone who has ever asked, “Will I ever feel whole again?”
Gibson wants every reader to know that no matter how tainted life has felt, healing is possible. When you face overwhelming challenges, she reminds you to believe in yourself, cling to faith, and trust that the journey through pain can make you stronger rather than broken.
Beyond the page, Gibson is a librarian, actor, and photographer based in Pennsylvania. She holds degrees in global management, human resource management, applied psychology, and liberal arts, and her poetry and photography have appeared in galleries and collaborative stage productions worldwide. In this book, she brings together every part of her story, scholar, artist, mother, survivor, to create a safe, faith-centered space where others can begin telling their own.
Tainted Coffee With 3 Teaspoons Of Sugar: Curdled Milk Or Venomous Creamer Optional, offers more than a glimpse into one woman’s past; it is an invitation to hope. Whether you are navigating trauma yourself or walking beside someone who is, this collection is a reminder that your story is not over, and that even the most bitter cup can be transformed.
Media Contact:
Name: Darcel Ranay Gibson
Email: elegantmspa2021@gmail.com
Book Link: https://a.co/d/j0Z2tVc
