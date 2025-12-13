ASIX Launches AX88279A for Smart Networking and Edge Computing
ASIX officially launches the AX88279A USB 3.2-to-2.5G Ethernet controller, delivering high-speed, low-latency, and stable wired connectivity for smart devices and edge computing.
Hsinchu, Taiwan, December 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ASIX Electronics Corporation (TWSE:3169), a leading provider of USB Ethernet ICs, today announces the launch of its next-generation AX88279A USB 3.2 Gen 1 to 2.5G Ethernet Controller. Equipped with an integrated multi-speed Ethernet PHY (2.5G/1G/100M/10M), the AX88279A supports Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), Precision Time Protocol (PTP), and Microsoft Modern Standby — delivering a high-performance, cost-effective solution for seamless USB-based wired connectivity.
High-Speed Connectivity Across Platforms
The AX88279A, powered by USB 3.2 Gen 1, bridges USB to 2.5G Ethernet for faster, more stable networking. It supports native drivers for Windows, Linux, Android, Chrome OS, and Nintendo Switch, as well as CDC-NCM drivers for macOS and Linux — ensuring effortless driverless, plug-and-play connectivity. This streamlined design simplifies installation and enables rapid deployment of high-speed networking across PCs, edge AI systems, automotive platforms, mobile docks, gaming consoles, smart appliances, and 5G/LTE gateways—empowering a smarter, more connected digital lifestyle.
Figure-1. ASIX AX88279A PnP & USB 3.2-to-2.5G Ethernet Connectivity
Comprehensive Features for Diverse Applications
The AX88279A integrates advanced networking technologies to optimize performance, compatibility, and energy efficiency across platforms:
- USB Device Controller: Built-in USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 controller and PHY, supporting all power-saving states (U0–U3).
- 2.5G Ethernet Controller: IEEE 802.3 compliant, with IPv4/IPv6 checksum and offload engines, TCP large send offload, 16KB Jumbo Frame, and CDC-NCM/ECM protocol support for robust cross-platform performance.
- Cross-Platform Compatibility: Plug-and-play support for Windows, Linux, Android, Chrome OS, Nintendo Switch, and macOS.
- Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN): Supports IEEE 802.1Qav, 802.1Qbv, 802.3br, and 802.1Qbu for real-time, low-latency data transmission in AIoT and industrial automation.
- Precision Time Protocol (PTP): Compliant with IEEE 1588v2 and 802.1AS, enabling precise time synchronization for intelligent networking and edge computing.
- Wake-on-LAN (WOL): Supports Microsoft Modern Standby and multiple remote wake mechanisms for efficient power management.
- Advanced Power Efficiency: Incorporates ARP/NS offload and ECMA-393 ProxZzzy® technology to reduce overall system power consumption.
These features make the AX88279A a high-performance, low-latency, energy-efficient, and versatile solution for consumer electronics, edge AI, automotive systems, industrial control, and smart living environments.
Driving the Future of Smart Connectivity
With the rapid growth of AI, IoT, 5G, and edge computing, demand for high-speed, stable, and low-latency network connectivity continues to rise. The launch of AX88279A perfectly addresses the core requirements of next-generation applications. From smart homes and smart offices to AIoT, IIoT, automotive systems, and edge intelligence, AX88279A delivers efficient and reliable USB wired networking solutions. For more information, please visit www.asix.com.tw or contact the ASIX sales team at sales@asix.com.tw
About ASIX Electronics Corporation
ASIX Electronics Corporation is a leading IC design company for Industrial/Embedded networking and connectivity solutions. ASIX was founded in May 1995 in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, and has been listed on Taiwan OTC Stock Exchange (TAIEX code 3169) since November 2009. ASIX products include Industrial Ethernet ICs, USB Ethernet ICs, Embedded Ethernet ICs, Interface ICs, UART Transceivers and Microcontrollers/USB KVM Switch SoC. ASIX has been certified as an ISO 9001 and 14001 suppliers. This achievement represents our continuing commitment to maintain a world-class quality system. For more information, please visit ASIX’s website at www.asix.com.tw or contact ASIX sales team via email at sales@asix.com.tw
Contact
ASIX Electronics Corp.Contact
Allan Chou
886 357 99500
https://www.asix.com.tw
