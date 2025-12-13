Breaking: ReadyBid Launches Unified Hotel Procurement Cloud for Global Enterprises
The cloud platform includes a predictive intelligence layer that identifies sourcing risks, tracks hotel bidding progress, and benchmarks supplier performance against corporate standards.
Carlsbad, CA, December 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ReadyBid, the global innovator in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions, has announced the launch of its Unified Hotel Procurement Cloud, a powerful new ecosystem built to centralize every stage of global hotel sourcing under one secure digital environment. This milestone development unifies procurement workflows, analytics, and contract management to simplify complex hotel RFP processes for multinational enterprises.
The Unified Procurement Cloud allows corporations to manage sourcing events, supplier evaluations, rate benchmarking, and contract renewals within a single connected infrastructure. By combining ReadyBid’s hotel RFP tool and hotel sourcing tool into a single architecture, the company has created the most integrated environment for enterprise hotel procurement in the market today.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, explained that large enterprises have historically faced challenges coordinating regional sourcing activities and managing fragmented data systems. He said the new cloud platform eliminates those inefficiencies by consolidating every RFP and supplier engagement into one cohesive solution. This enables corporations to execute smarter, faster, and more transparent sourcing operations.
The cloud platform includes a predictive intelligence layer that identifies sourcing risks, tracks hotel bidding progress, and benchmarks supplier performance against corporate standards. It integrates seamlessly with standardized hotel RFP templates and external travel management systems, ensuring that all teams work from the same data foundation.
With the launch of the Unified Hotel Procurement Cloud, ReadyBid strengthens its global leadership in business travel management technology. This innovation empowers organizations to achieve stronger governance, scalability, and cost optimization-while redefining how corporations bid on hotels and manage supplier relationships at scale.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a San Diego–based provider of hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and hotel procurement automation. Its cloud-driven platform helps corporations and TMCs streamline sourcing, improve negotiation outcomes, and achieve transparency across global travel management operations. For more information, visit https://rfp.readybid.net or email support@readybid.net.
Joseph Friedmann
+1 619-378-1325
https://rfp.readybid.net
