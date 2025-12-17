Author Harper Hood’s New Book, "The Alandrows," is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Girl Who Must Find Her Missing Horse Before the Summer is Over

Recent release “The Alandrows” from Page Publishing author Harper Hood is a charming tale that centers around Vanessa, who loves horses and wants nothing more than a horse of her very own. When her father surprises her with a horse for her birthday, everyone is shocked when her new horse goes missing and they must work to track her down and find the person responsible.