Author Harper Hood’s New Book, "The Alandrows," is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Girl Who Must Find Her Missing Horse Before the Summer is Over
Recent release “The Alandrows” from Page Publishing author Harper Hood is a charming tale that centers around Vanessa, who loves horses and wants nothing more than a horse of her very own. When her father surprises her with a horse for her birthday, everyone is shocked when her new horse goes missing and they must work to track her down and find the person responsible.
New York, NY, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Harper Hood, a ten-year-old author who lives in southwest Florida and enjoys painting, swimming, crocheting, and spending time with family, has completed her new book, “The Alandrows”: a riveting story that follows a family who must work together to find their missing horse, Ruby.
“Vanessa’s birthday is just around the corner,” writes Hood. “Her dad had bought her a beautiful mare named Ruby. But when Vanessa’s special birthday present goes missing, the Alandrows have to work together to solve the mystery. Will they find Ruby before the summer ends?”
Published by Page Publishing, Harper Hood’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s love of horses, and promises to captivate readers as they follow along on this heartfelt journey that explores the special bond between humans and horses. Perfect for readers of any age, “The Alandrows” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Alandrows” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
