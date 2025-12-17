Author Tony Jo’s New Book, "The Broderick Files: File: T.S.P.I.T.," is a Chilling Novel That Follows the Investigation of a Congresswoman’s Husband
Recent release “The Broderick Files: File: T.S.P.I.T.” from Page Publishing author Tony Jo is an intense thriller that centers on the murder of a husband, a president who doesn’t know who he can trust, a team of capable investigators, and a rogue cop.
New York, NY, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tony Jo, who has been retired for a couple of years, has completed his new book, “The Broderick Files: File: T.S.P.I.T.”: a suspenseful narrative about the investigation of a mysterious high-profile murder.
Author Tony Jo is a veteran. He has been a part of the transportation industry. Tony Jo never thought of himself as a writer but did have a big imagination. The Broderick Files: File: T.S.P.I.T. was his first thing he put on paper. He currently lives in Oklahoma with his wife who was an influence on putting pen to paper. He hopes you all enjoy it.
Tony Jo writes, “Mr. Gilbert Hess is an honest kind of fella, and he puts all his time and energy into whatever particular case he is on. His laugh lifts everyone’s spirits. So when he came to us, we couldn’t wait to work with him again. Mr. Hess has an office that is off Yale in Tulsa, so it’s convenient for us in our travels. His receptionist is just too cute for words; she always greets us with a smile and a nice cup of Southern sweet tea. The lighting is soft and the furniture inviting. That’s why his practice is a success—everyone feels comfortable. He can get to the root of an issue in about half the time it takes other law offices to welcome you.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tony Jo’s engrossing tale takes readers on a heart-pounding chase for justice.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “The Broderick Files: File: T.S.P.I.T.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
