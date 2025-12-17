Author Tony Jo’s New Book, "The Broderick Files: File: T.S.P.I.T.," is a Chilling Novel That Follows the Investigation of a Congresswoman’s Husband

Recent release “The Broderick Files: File: T.S.P.I.T.” from Page Publishing author Tony Jo is an intense thriller that centers on the murder of a husband, a president who doesn’t know who he can trust, a team of capable investigators, and a rogue cop.