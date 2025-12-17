Author Joy Torres’s New Book, "41 Days," is a Daily Devotional Designed to Help Readers Open Their Hearts and Minds to the Lord Over the Course of Forty-One Days

Recent release “41 Days: A 41 day journey learning to recognize God’s Grace while walking through valleys” from Covenant Books author Joy Torres is a poignant, faith-based daily devotional that aims to help readers grow closer to God. Inspired by the author’s own faith journey, “41 Days” will encourage readers of all backgrounds to forge a stronger relationship with the Lord.