Author Joy Torres’s New Book, "41 Days," is a Daily Devotional Designed to Help Readers Open Their Hearts and Minds to the Lord Over the Course of Forty-One Days
Recent release “41 Days: A 41 day journey learning to recognize God’s Grace while walking through valleys” from Covenant Books author Joy Torres is a poignant, faith-based daily devotional that aims to help readers grow closer to God. Inspired by the author’s own faith journey, “41 Days” will encourage readers of all backgrounds to forge a stronger relationship with the Lord.
Mt. Clemens, MI, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joy Torres, a loving mother and grandmother, has completed her new book, “41 Days: A 41 day journey learning to recognize God’s Grace while walking through valleys”: a stirring daily devotional that will help readers allow the Lord into their lives and grow closer to Him.
A native of Phoenix, Arizona, author Joy Torres relocated to Mount Clemens, Michigan, where she now resides. She is currently in the United States Navy as a reservist and has recently completed twenty-one years of service. Torres was a teacher for ten years and is now working as a licensed professional counselor for the past nine years. The author loves all things God and is working toward how to spread the Good News.
“‘41 Days’ is designed to help you dig deeper to searching your heart to identify what needs to heal,” writes Torres. “It is just a start. Read the text of the day, and then sit still and allow the words to flow through you. Allow God to speak to you as you listen. As you read and listen for God’s word, begin to visualize time with Him. See how God wants you to spend time resting and growing closer to not only Him, but yourself.
“Let’s take a journey together for the next forty-one days. In the Bible, the forty-first day is especially significant. It rained for forty days and forty nights. The rain stopped on day 41. Moses committed murder and hid in the desert for forty years. Year 41, God called him to help rescue Israel. Moses went up on the mountain for forty days. On the forty-first day he received the Ten Commandments. For forty years the Israelites wandered in the wilderness. Year 41, they walked into the Promised Land. Goliath taunted Israel for forty days. Day 41 David killed him. For forty days, Jonah preached a message to Nineveh. Day 41, God stopped His plan to destroy them. For forty days and forty nights Jesus fasted and was tempted by the devil. Day 41, he was attended to by angels. After his resurrection Jesus appeared to His disciples for forty days. On day 41, he ascended to heaven.
“Your day 41 is coming!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joy Torres’s new book is a powerful resource that will encourage readers to open themselves up to God and look to Him as a guiding light through the darkness. Emotionally candid and heartfelt, “41 Days” will inspire readers from all backgrounds to lead a life truly centered around their Heavenly Father.
Readers can purchase “41 Days: A 41 day journey learning to recognize God’s Grace while walking through valleys” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
