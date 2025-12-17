Author Sonja Michelle’s New Book, "The Making of a Warrior," is a Gripping Story of a Mother Who Must Delve Into God’s Word to Protect Her Children from Demonic Forces

Recent release “The Making of a Warrior” from Covenant Books author Sonja Michelle is a thrilling novel that centers around Sarah Smith, a mother who vows to do whatever it takes to protect her children from being haunted by demonic entities. In order to do so, Sarah begins studying Scripture to unlock her true potential and battle against evil to save her family.