Author Sonja Michelle’s New Book, "The Making of a Warrior," is a Gripping Story of a Mother Who Must Delve Into God’s Word to Protect Her Children from Demonic Forces
Recent release “The Making of a Warrior” from Covenant Books author Sonja Michelle is a thrilling novel that centers around Sarah Smith, a mother who vows to do whatever it takes to protect her children from being haunted by demonic entities. In order to do so, Sarah begins studying Scripture to unlock her true potential and battle against evil to save her family.
New York, NY, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sonja Michelle, a loving mother of three who has worked as a creative art director, business coach, speaker, teacher, painter, and prayer coach, has completed her new book, “The Making of a Warrior”: a riveting tale that follows a mother’s journey to protect her children from evil forces through the power of her faith in Christ.
“Sarah Smith is an ordinary mom who worries about normal day-to-day problems and protecting her children from being haunted,” writes Sonja. “The children, Kim and Caleb, are seeing scary entities at night!
“This mom’s journey to protect her children from demonic harassment leads her deep within the written Word of God to unveil the full inheritance and power she possesses through Jesus Christ. Once unlocked, she must decide to walk forward with the revelation or dismiss it as insanity. This courageous mom and her two kids decide to take a leap of faith and discover the battle is bigger than ever imagined!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sonja Michelle’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on Sarah and her family’s journey into the unseen world, where a host of characters, including demons, angels, Egyptian principalities, and Jesus Christ himself await them. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Making of a Warrior” will leave readers breathless and eager for more with each turn of the page, while unlocking their own mysteries within.
Readers can purchase “The Making of a Warrior” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Sarah Smith is an ordinary mom who worries about normal day-to-day problems and protecting her children from being haunted,” writes Sonja. “The children, Kim and Caleb, are seeing scary entities at night!
“This mom’s journey to protect her children from demonic harassment leads her deep within the written Word of God to unveil the full inheritance and power she possesses through Jesus Christ. Once unlocked, she must decide to walk forward with the revelation or dismiss it as insanity. This courageous mom and her two kids decide to take a leap of faith and discover the battle is bigger than ever imagined!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sonja Michelle’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on Sarah and her family’s journey into the unseen world, where a host of characters, including demons, angels, Egyptian principalities, and Jesus Christ himself await them. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Making of a Warrior” will leave readers breathless and eager for more with each turn of the page, while unlocking their own mysteries within.
Readers can purchase “The Making of a Warrior” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories