Author Louis Y. Oppong Kyekyeku’s New Book, "The Role of Meditation in Spiritual Formation," Explores the Vital Function That Meditation Serves for Christians
Recent release “The Role of Meditation in Spiritual Formation” from Covenant Books author Louis Y. Oppong Kyekyeku is a poignant and thought-provoking discussion on how meditation is a crucial yet often overlooked practice that Christians can participate in to further develop their spirituality and connection with the Lord.
SHOREVIEW, MN, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Louis Y. Oppong Kyekyeku, the lead pastor of Great Grace Assembly of God in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has completed his new book, “The Role of Meditation in Spiritual Formation”: a thought-provoking look at the critical function meditation plays in helping Christians grow in their faith and relationship with their Heavenly Father.
A trained teacher, Louis Y. Oppong Kyekyeku has extensive experience teaching in public schools, Bible colleges, and advanced schools of theology. An ordained minister of the Assemblies of God in both Ghana and the United States of America, he has dedicated thirty-five years to pastoral ministry. Currently, the author resides in Shoreview, Minnesota, with his wife, Naomi.
“Meditation is a lost art for many Christians, yet it is a practice that must be intentionally cultivated once again,” writes Oppong Kyekyeku. “It is a spiritual duty that should be embraced by all who seek to nurture their spiritual well-being. Biblical meditation should be deliberate, deep, and continuous, as exemplified in Psalm 1:2 and Psalm 119:97.”
The author continues, “Meditation has been described as ‘talking within the mind,’ an inward dialogue that ultimately influences speech and actions. It involves thinking deeply, dwelling on, calculating, evaluating, considering, reflecting, reasoning, and pondering. The essence of biblical meditation is focusing our thoughts until they shape our behavior.
“Ultimately, our thoughts determine our identity. What we think is what we become, where we set our minds is where we will be, and our actions flow from our meditations. As we study spiritual formation and the discipline of meditation, we should do so with a sincere desire to grow toward spiritual maturity and reflect the image of Christ within us.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Louis Y. Oppong Kyekyeku’s new book serves as a unique resource that will help Christians not only discover why meditation is so important to their faith, but also encourage them to engage with this practice on a regular basis.
Readers can purchase “The Role of Meditation in Spiritual Formation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
