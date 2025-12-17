Author Louis Y. Oppong Kyekyeku’s New Book, "The Role of Meditation in Spiritual Formation," Explores the Vital Function That Meditation Serves for Christians

Recent release “The Role of Meditation in Spiritual Formation” from Covenant Books author Louis Y. Oppong Kyekyeku is a poignant and thought-provoking discussion on how meditation is a crucial yet often overlooked practice that Christians can participate in to further develop their spirituality and connection with the Lord.